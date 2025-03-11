Gweru mayor blames sewer blockages on dumped pets, utensils

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gweru Mayor Martin Chivhoko has blamed costly sewer blockages on residents who improperly dispose of waste, including dead pets, sanitary products, and kitchen utensils, in sewer manholes.Speaking during an ordinary council meeting on Wednesday, Chivhoko urged residents to adopt proper waste disposal habits to prevent recurrent sewer problems that are both expensive to resolve and pose serious health risks."We are experiencing challenges with sewer blockages often caused by improper disposal of waste," he said. "We have retrieved items such as dogs, sanitary products, and kitchen utensils from our sewer lines. This is not only costly but also creates a public health hazard."Chivhoko added that the council had cleared several illegal dump sites and resumed its normal refuse collection schedule but still faced occasional setbacks. He encouraged residents to report illegal dumpsites and avoid creating new ones.Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association director Cornelia Selipiwe echoed the mayor's concerns, calling on residents to act responsibly."Surely, you would expect any normal person not to dump dogs, spoons, blankets, and other undesirable materials in sewer lines," Selipiwe said.The council continues to engage residents on proper waste management practices to reduce blockages and maintain a cleaner environment.