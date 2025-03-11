Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean serial rapist gets 111 years in jail

by Staff reporter
A 38-year-old man from Chakondora village in Shamva has been sentenced to 111 years in prison after being convicted of raping six women and robbing villagers in Mt Darwin and Madziwa two years ago.

Luckmore Mazambani pleaded guilty to six counts of rape and three counts of robbery when he appeared before a Bindura regional magistrate earlier this week. The court heard that he unleashed a reign of terror between January and December 2023, targeting women who lived alone.

Prosecutors detailed how Mazambani would break into homes under the cover of darkness, armed with weapons such as machetes and axe handles. He would rape his victims and steal valuables, including cash, mobile phones, and groceries.

In sentencing, the magistrate imposed 15 years for each count of rape and 12 years for each count of robbery, amounting to a total of 111 years.

Authorities have hailed the conviction as a victory for justice, urging victims of sexual violence to come forward and report such crimes.

