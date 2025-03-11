Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has issued a notice to repossess 133 undeveloped housing stands in Cowdray Park, Luveve, and Pumula South, citing long-standing non-compliance by beneficiaries.In a statement on Monday, Town Clerk Christopher Dube said stand owners under the Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai Housing Scheme, Luveve 4, Luveve 5, and Pumula South had failed to develop their stands within the required 24-month period from the date of sale.Affected beneficiaries have been given 30 days to visit their respective housing offices and present reasons why their stands should not be repossessed. Failure to do so will result in the stands being reallocated to applicants on the council's waiting list.The development comes amid growing frustrations from residents, some of whom stormed council offices last month demanding answers over the non-servicing of stands they acquired as far back as 2016.Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart acknowledged the ongoing crisis, saying he had been engaging with residents to find a solution."I have been in discussions with affected residents for the past two months, and I will continue until we reach a resolution. The currency changes over the years have complicated the issue," said Coltart.The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has raised concerns over the council's demands for top-up payments in foreign currency, with some stand owners reportedly being asked to pay up to US$6,000 depending on the stand size.BPRA secretary for administration Thembelani Dube said residents were considering legal action, arguing that the new payment demands violated their original sale agreements.In 2018, the council approved the sale of housing stands in US dollars, a move initially resisted by residents. However, four years later, authorities insisted that beneficiaries settle outstanding payments in foreign currency, leading to fresh disputes over affordability and fairness.