Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

by Staff reporter

The Matabeleland secessionist group, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), has petitioned the United Nations (UN) and other international bodies, accusing the Zanu-PF-led government of committing crimes against humanity since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.The petition, addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, was also sent to the International Criminal Court (ICC), International Court of Justice, African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, Southern African Development Community (SADC), the British embassy, and international media organisations.MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo outlined allegations of widespread human rights abuses, including torture, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and forced displacements."The lack of accountability and justice for past and ongoing human rights violations, perpetuating a culture of impunity, has been common practice," Moyo stated in the petition.Moyo referenced the Gukurahundi massacres of 1983-1987, where an estimated 20,000 people in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces were killed by the Fifth Brigade under the leadership of the late President Robert Mugabe. He called on the UN to facilitate a process to address historical injustices, particularly the Gukurahundi atrocities."There has been widespread or systematic killing of civilians, including mass executions, massacres, or targeted assassinations. Citizens have been subjected to forced displacements, torture, and persecution on political or ethnic grounds," he alleged.The petition coincides with the ongoing trial of MRP member Mkhululi Jele, who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly confronting Phakamani High School authorities over the alleged harassment of pupils protesting tribal-aligned heritage studies.MRP has been advocating for the restoration of Mthwakazi sovereignty, arguing that the people of Matabeleland have the right to self-governance. The group is pushing for international recognition of what it calls "Mthwakazi nationhood," including control over its borders and diplomatic engagement with other countries.However, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has previously dismissed such calls, reiterating that Zimbabwe is a unitary state and that any push for secession is unrealistic.The UN has yet to respond to the petition.