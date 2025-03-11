Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's newly promoted Premier Soccer League side, Scottland FC, has made headlines after six of its players were named in the Warriors squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.Scottland FC, owned by Zanu-PF MP and gold magnate Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya, has only played two matches in the top flight but now boasts the largest representation in the national team. Coach Michael Nees included Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira, Tymon Machope, Khama Billiat, Walter Musona, and Mthokozisi Msebe in his squad, raising questions among football fans and analysts.The unexpected dominance of Scottland players in the Warriors squad has fueled intense debate. Some argue the club has simply assembled some of the best local talent, while others suspect political and financial influence may have played a role in their selection.Football analyst Tinashe Jambo commented, “It's unusual for a newly promoted side to have such a big impact on the national team, especially after playing just two matches. It raises questions about meritocracy and the selection process.”The Warriors are set to face Benin on March 20 in Durban, South Africa, in a must-win match to keep their qualification hopes alive. Four days later, they will travel to Uyo, Nigeria, to face a formidable Super Eagles side in what is expected to be one of their toughest tests in the qualifiers.As scrutiny over the squad selection continues, all eyes will be on Nees' team to see whether Scottland's players justify their inclusion with strong performances on the international stage.