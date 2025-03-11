Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's newly promoted Premier Soccer League side, Scottland FC, has made headlines after six of its players were named in the Warriors squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria.

Scottland FC, owned by Zanu-PF MP and gold magnate Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya, has only played two matches in the top flight but now boasts the largest representation in the national team. Coach Michael Nees included Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira, Tymon Machope, Khama Billiat, Walter Musona, and Mthokozisi Msebe in his squad, raising questions among football fans and analysts.

The unexpected dominance of Scottland players in the Warriors squad has fueled intense debate. Some argue the club has simply assembled some of the best local talent, while others suspect political and financial influence may have played a role in their selection.

Football analyst Tinashe Jambo commented, “It's unusual for a newly promoted side to have such a big impact on the national team, especially after playing just two matches. It raises questions about meritocracy and the selection process.”

The Warriors are set to face Benin on March 20 in Durban, South Africa, in a must-win match to keep their qualification hopes alive. Four days later, they will travel to Uyo, Nigeria, to face a formidable Super Eagles side in what is expected to be one of their toughest tests in the qualifiers.

As scrutiny over the squad selection continues, all eyes will be on Nees' team to see whether Scottland's players justify their inclusion with strong performances on the international stage.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

13 mins ago | 8 Views

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

29 mins ago | 40 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

54 mins ago | 152 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwean serial rapist gets 111 years in jail

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Gweru mayor blames sewer blockages on dumped pets, utensils

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Highway robbers axe, rob truck driver at detour

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Full scale investigation into CID detective shooting ordered

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail hearing adjourned indefinitely

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Gweru police officer commits suicide

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

Scottland FC dominates dodgy Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

BCC, TTI launch crackdown on illegal taxis

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimsec announces fixed exchange rate for examination fees

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

USAID staff told to shred and burn classified documents

7 hrs ago | 836 Views

Annual jab for HIV protection passes trial hurdle

7 hrs ago | 641 Views

Rapist, robber jailed 111 years

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Gwanda Lithium Mine completes new plant

10 hrs ago | 369 Views

Recruitment of 4 000 teachers starts

10 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mahiya tells war veterans to defend Zanu-PF values

10 hrs ago | 454 Views

Steady progress in Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehab

10 hrs ago | 275 Views

Bulawayo identifies new cemetery site

10 hrs ago | 367 Views

Fifa lifts Bosso ban

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Refurbishment of National Sports Stadium gains momentum

10 hrs ago | 247 Views

Lawyer breathes fire over delayed bail ruling

20 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Unlock Your Future with RAIMSOSA ACADEMY: Enroll Now for Quality Online Learning!

21 hrs ago | 111 Views

Deaths from infrastructure collapse are usually the tragic cost of corruption

21 hrs ago | 342 Views

ZANU PF activist labelled prostitute

22 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera We See The Good Work

22 hrs ago | 767 Views

Social unrest warning for South Africa

11 Mar 2025 at 17:13hrs | 1894 Views

Zimbabwe in record kidney failure cases

11 Mar 2025 at 16:56hrs | 952 Views

Chegutu Pirates face uncertain future

11 Mar 2025 at 16:18hrs | 460 Views

Benin names squad for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers

11 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 251 Views

Brig General Tshuma takes command of 4 Infantry Brigade

11 Mar 2025 at 16:14hrs | 1112 Views

Chiwenga honoured with Chaminuka Leadership Excellence award

11 Mar 2025 at 16:10hrs | 677 Views

Mnangagwa expected to launch the Presidential Solarisation Programme

11 Mar 2025 at 16:08hrs | 316 Views

Another Zimbabwean explosives smuggler arrested at South Africa border

11 Mar 2025 at 16:08hrs | 257 Views

Mnangagwa to chair high-level SADC meeting

11 Mar 2025 at 16:02hrs | 259 Views

Foreign buses must stay in their lane in Zimbabwe

11 Mar 2025 at 16:02hrs | 3611 Views

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

11 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1917 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

11 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 820 Views