Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African billionaire and mining magnate Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected unopposed for a second term as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the body's extraordinary general assembly in Cairo, Egypt, today.Motsepe, who took over the reins of African football governance in 2021, will now serve another four-year term at the helm of CAF. His re-election was endorsed without opposition, reflecting strong support from African football federations.FIFA president Gianni Infantino was present at the assembly, reaffirming FIFA's close working relationship with CAF under Motsepe's leadership. The South African businessman, who owns Mamelodi Sundowns, one of Africa's most successful clubs, has been instrumental in driving reforms and securing new sponsorship deals for CAF competitions during his first term.With his renewed mandate, Motsepe is expected to continue efforts to enhance the financial stability of African football, improve infrastructure, and push for greater global competitiveness for African teams. His leadership has also seen an expansion of CAF tournaments and efforts to increase investment in grassroots football across the continent.As he embarks on his second term, Motsepe faces key challenges, including strengthening CAF's governance structures, ensuring the successful implementation of the expanded African Super League, and addressing the financial struggles of many national federations.