Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has reported that dam levels across the country continue to rise, although the rate of increase has slowed down due to reduced rainfall in some regions. Despite this, a significant number of dams are now at full capacity.

According to Zinwa, key dams such as Tugwi-Mukosi, Mutirikwi, Zhovhe, Silalabuhwa, Amapongokwe, Gwenoro, Bubi-Lupane, Pembi, Muzhwi, Seke, Harare, Masembura, Arcadia, and Mushandike have reached their full levels. This is a positive sign for the country's water supply, especially as these reservoirs play a crucial role in supporting agricultural and domestic needs.

Tugwi-Mukosi and Mutirikwi, Zimbabwe's two largest inland water reservoirs, continue to spill over, though the outflows are receding. This indicates that the dams have received substantial inflows, but the excess water is now stabilizing.

Zinwa has acknowledged that the reduced rainfall in some parts of the country may affect the rate of dam level increases moving forward, but the overall trend remains positive. The authority continues to monitor the situation closely and encourages residents to use water resources responsibly to ensure sustainable supply throughout the year.

Source - online
More on: #Dams, #Zimbabwe, #Trend

Comments


Must Read

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

26 secs ago | 0 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

25 mins ago | 47 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

33 mins ago | 18 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

47 mins ago | 37 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

57 mins ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwean serial rapist gets 111 years in jail

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Gweru mayor blames sewer blockages on dumped pets, utensils

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Highway robbers axe, rob truck driver at detour

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Full scale investigation into CID detective shooting ordered

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail hearing adjourned indefinitely

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Gweru police officer commits suicide

5 hrs ago | 555 Views

Scottland FC dominates dodgy Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

BCC, TTI launch crackdown on illegal taxis

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimsec announces fixed exchange rate for examination fees

6 hrs ago | 392 Views

USAID staff told to shred and burn classified documents

7 hrs ago | 826 Views

Annual jab for HIV protection passes trial hurdle

7 hrs ago | 633 Views

Rapist, robber jailed 111 years

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

Gwanda Lithium Mine completes new plant

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Recruitment of 4 000 teachers starts

9 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mahiya tells war veterans to defend Zanu-PF values

9 hrs ago | 452 Views

Steady progress in Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehab

9 hrs ago | 272 Views

Bulawayo identifies new cemetery site

9 hrs ago | 362 Views

Fifa lifts Bosso ban

10 hrs ago | 263 Views

Refurbishment of National Sports Stadium gains momentum

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Lawyer breathes fire over delayed bail ruling

19 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Unlock Your Future with RAIMSOSA ACADEMY: Enroll Now for Quality Online Learning!

21 hrs ago | 111 Views

Deaths from infrastructure collapse are usually the tragic cost of corruption

21 hrs ago | 340 Views

ZANU PF activist labelled prostitute

21 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera We See The Good Work

21 hrs ago | 766 Views

Social unrest warning for South Africa

24 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Zimbabwe in record kidney failure cases

11 Mar 2025 at 16:56hrs | 944 Views

Chegutu Pirates face uncertain future

11 Mar 2025 at 16:18hrs | 451 Views

Benin names squad for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers

11 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 249 Views

Brig General Tshuma takes command of 4 Infantry Brigade

11 Mar 2025 at 16:14hrs | 1102 Views

Chiwenga honoured with Chaminuka Leadership Excellence award

11 Mar 2025 at 16:10hrs | 665 Views

Mnangagwa expected to launch the Presidential Solarisation Programme

11 Mar 2025 at 16:08hrs | 314 Views

Another Zimbabwean explosives smuggler arrested at South Africa border

11 Mar 2025 at 16:08hrs | 256 Views

Mnangagwa to chair high-level SADC meeting

11 Mar 2025 at 16:02hrs | 259 Views

Foreign buses must stay in their lane in Zimbabwe

11 Mar 2025 at 16:02hrs | 3194 Views

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

11 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1881 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

11 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 819 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

11 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 157 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

11 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 731 Views