Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has reported that dam levels across the country continue to rise, although the rate of increase has slowed down due to reduced rainfall in some regions. Despite this, a significant number of dams are now at full capacity.According to Zinwa, key dams such as Tugwi-Mukosi, Mutirikwi, Zhovhe, Silalabuhwa, Amapongokwe, Gwenoro, Bubi-Lupane, Pembi, Muzhwi, Seke, Harare, Masembura, Arcadia, and Mushandike have reached their full levels. This is a positive sign for the country's water supply, especially as these reservoirs play a crucial role in supporting agricultural and domestic needs.Tugwi-Mukosi and Mutirikwi, Zimbabwe's two largest inland water reservoirs, continue to spill over, though the outflows are receding. This indicates that the dams have received substantial inflows, but the excess water is now stabilizing.Zinwa has acknowledged that the reduced rainfall in some parts of the country may affect the rate of dam level increases moving forward, but the overall trend remains positive. The authority continues to monitor the situation closely and encourages residents to use water resources responsibly to ensure sustainable supply throughout the year.