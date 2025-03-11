Latest News Editor's Choice


Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
The Municipality of Marondera has announced that all bicycle owners and cyclists are now required to pay an annual bicycle license fee of US$5. This fee is mandatory and must be paid annually for each bicycle owned or operated within the municipal jurisdiction.

The local authority is reminding cyclists that it is an offence to operate an unlicensed bicycle within the municipality, and those found cycling without proper licensing may face penalties. In a bid to avoid inconvenience, cyclists are strongly encouraged to ensure their bicycles are licensed in a timely manner.

Failure to comply with the new licensing requirements could result in fines, which will be imposed in accordance with the approved budget rates. The Municipality of Marondera urges all cyclists to adhere to the regulations to help maintain order and avoid unnecessary disruptions.

The council expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation of residents and bicycle owners as they work towards ensuring a more regulated and organized cycling environment within the town.



Source - online
