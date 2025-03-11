Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
THE Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, has assured Zimbabwean citizens that the government is actively addressing the nation's health concerns. His statements come in response to recent Executive Orders by US President Donald Trump that have raised fears of potential disruptions to health services in the country.

In a press briefing, Mombeshora confirmed that the government has stepped up efforts to prevent any service interruptions at health facilities. He revealed that health staff have been fully integrated into the system to ensure the continuity of services across the nation. The Minister also emphasized that there is no cause for alarm regarding the availability of healthcare professionals during this period of uncertainty.

In addition, Mombeshora disclosed that the government has initiated the procurement process for essential medications. The government plans to secure supplies to meet the needs of the population from June to September, assuring the public that the health sector will remain functional despite external challenges.

Mombeshora's statements aimed to reassure Zimbabweans that the health sector is under control and that the government remains committed to safeguarding public health, ensuring the uninterrupted provision of healthcare services. The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as needed.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

40 mins ago | 106 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean serial rapist gets 111 years in jail

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Gweru mayor blames sewer blockages on dumped pets, utensils

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Highway robbers axe, rob truck driver at detour

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Full scale investigation into CID detective shooting ordered

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail hearing adjourned indefinitely

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Gweru police officer commits suicide

6 hrs ago | 558 Views

Scottland FC dominates dodgy Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

BCC, TTI launch crackdown on illegal taxis

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimsec announces fixed exchange rate for examination fees

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

USAID staff told to shred and burn classified documents

7 hrs ago | 829 Views

Annual jab for HIV protection passes trial hurdle

7 hrs ago | 637 Views

Rapist, robber jailed 111 years

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Gwanda Lithium Mine completes new plant

10 hrs ago | 367 Views

Recruitment of 4 000 teachers starts

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mahiya tells war veterans to defend Zanu-PF values

10 hrs ago | 453 Views

Steady progress in Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehab

10 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bulawayo identifies new cemetery site

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Fifa lifts Bosso ban

10 hrs ago | 264 Views

Refurbishment of National Sports Stadium gains momentum

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

Lawyer breathes fire over delayed bail ruling

19 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Unlock Your Future with RAIMSOSA ACADEMY: Enroll Now for Quality Online Learning!

21 hrs ago | 111 Views

Deaths from infrastructure collapse are usually the tragic cost of corruption

21 hrs ago | 342 Views

ZANU PF activist labelled prostitute

21 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera We See The Good Work

21 hrs ago | 766 Views

Social unrest warning for South Africa

11 Mar 2025 at 17:13hrs | 1894 Views

Zimbabwe in record kidney failure cases

11 Mar 2025 at 16:56hrs | 947 Views

Chegutu Pirates face uncertain future

11 Mar 2025 at 16:18hrs | 456 Views

Benin names squad for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers

11 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 249 Views

Brig General Tshuma takes command of 4 Infantry Brigade

11 Mar 2025 at 16:14hrs | 1107 Views

Chiwenga honoured with Chaminuka Leadership Excellence award

11 Mar 2025 at 16:10hrs | 669 Views

Mnangagwa expected to launch the Presidential Solarisation Programme

11 Mar 2025 at 16:08hrs | 315 Views

Another Zimbabwean explosives smuggler arrested at South Africa border

11 Mar 2025 at 16:08hrs | 256 Views

Mnangagwa to chair high-level SADC meeting

11 Mar 2025 at 16:02hrs | 259 Views

Foreign buses must stay in their lane in Zimbabwe

11 Mar 2025 at 16:02hrs | 3394 Views

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

11 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1899 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

11 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 820 Views

EcoCash launches 'Spend and Win' promotion with Mastercard

11 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 157 Views

Zimbabwe sex workers turn fear into strength

11 Mar 2025 at 12:32hrs | 732 Views