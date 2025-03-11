Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, has assured Zimbabwean citizens that the government is actively addressing the nation's health concerns. His statements come in response to recent Executive Orders by US President Donald Trump that have raised fears of potential disruptions to health services in the country.In a press briefing, Mombeshora confirmed that the government has stepped up efforts to prevent any service interruptions at health facilities. He revealed that health staff have been fully integrated into the system to ensure the continuity of services across the nation. The Minister also emphasized that there is no cause for alarm regarding the availability of healthcare professionals during this period of uncertainty.In addition, Mombeshora disclosed that the government has initiated the procurement process for essential medications. The government plans to secure supplies to meet the needs of the population from June to September, assuring the public that the health sector will remain functional despite external challenges.Mombeshora's statements aimed to reassure Zimbabweans that the health sector is under control and that the government remains committed to safeguarding public health, ensuring the uninterrupted provision of healthcare services. The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as needed.