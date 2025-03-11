Latest News Editor's Choice


Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Malawi has ordered that self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri, be extradited to South Africa.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kabuyi, said the South African government welcomed the ruling on Wednesday.

The Bushiris had appeared before two South African courts in 2020, facing criminal charges.

The two were granted bail pending trial but failed to comply with their bail conditions and fled the country under unknown circumstances. They were later located in Malawi.

In response, South Africa submitted an extradition request to Malawi, seeking the Bushiri's return to face charges, including, rape, violating bail conditions, contraventions of the Contraventions of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, Banking Act, Civil Aviation Act, and Immigration Act

"This decision reaffirms judicial independence, international cooperation, and public trust in the South African and Malawian legal institutions," Kabuyi said in a statement.

"It reinforces the principle that no one is above the law and underscores the importance of accountability, transparency, and adherence to legal frameworks in both South Africa and Malawi."

The case has drawn significant public and media attention, highlighting broader issues of corruption and accountability.

Kabuyi underscores the critical role of legal agreements and treaties in combating transnational crime.

South Africa remains committed to strengthening legal and diplomatic partnerships to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice and that legal systems remain fair, credible, and effective, she added.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development works with the Malawi Central Authority, INTERPOL, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Kabuyi added that she had been informed that the Bushiris intended to appeal the ruling.

"The South African government will oppose the appeal. The Department will await the outcome of the appeal process if they proceed."

She said if they do not appeal, the Department of Justice will await formal notification from Malawi's Central Authority.

"Once received, INTERPOL, in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), will coordinate the transfer arrangements and logistics. The State will cover all associated costs," Kabuyi added.

