4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter

Four foreign nationals from China, Singapore, and Sierra Leone appeared in court on Tuesday, charged with conspiracy to commit robbery after allegedly targeting a Chinese smuggler transporting 4kg of gold to Zambia via Chirundu.The accused - Gohga Kan, 34, a Singaporean residing in Greystone Park; Wu Ke Wen, 35, a Chinese national; and Sierra Leoneans Aruna Saidu, 27, and Foday Kamara, 27 - were not asked to plead during a brief appearance before Harare Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa. They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the plot began on February 27, 2025, when Kan approached local resident Ozias Matsikete with a plan to rob a vehicle traveling from Harare to Zambia through the Chirundu Border Post. Kan allegedly claimed to possess two pistols and asked Matsikete to help recruit two additional accomplices. Matsikete, however, alerted detectives from CID Homicide about the planned heist.On March 1, Kan directed Matsikete to arrange a meeting with the recruited criminals in Karoi to scout for a suitable robbery location. Karoi was chosen for its proximity to Zambia, where Kan intended to transport the stolen gold.Detectives, posing as accomplices, joined Matsikete in a Mercedes-Benz to meet Kan, who was driving a white Toyota Prado. The meeting took place 25 kilometers from Karoi, where Kan revealed the location and explained that the target vehicle would be slowed down by potholes.On March 8, Kan and Matsikete met again, with Kan confirming the robbery was scheduled for March 9. Kan introduced Matsikete to Saidu and Kamara, claiming he would provide them with firearms for the heist.In response, detectives coordinated a multi-team operation to thwart the robbery. Acting on a tip from Kan, the authorities intercepted a Toyota Prado at Nyabira tollgate in the early hours of March 9. The vehicle, carrying gold, was driven by Joseph Phiri, who was arrested along with his passenger, Liu Wieqiang. The Prado was searched, and approximately 4.018 kilograms of gold were found hidden beneath the car's radio.Simultaneously, detectives in Karoi arrested Saidu and Kamara, recovering two unregistered 9mm firearms.The four suspects are set to return to court on March 18 for further proceedings.