Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
FIFA has issued a landmark ruling against Zimbabwean football club Ngezi Platinum Stars, ordering the club to pay former head coach Benjani Mwaruwari a substantial sum of approximately US$600,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal. The ruling follows a formal complaint lodged by Mwaruwari with FIFA's Player Status Committee, where he claimed that his termination from the club was unjust.

FIFA's decision, which underscores the global governing body's commitment to protecting the rights of coaches, gives Ngezi Platinum Stars a strict 45-day deadline to settle the owed compensation. Should the club fail to comply with the ruling, FIFA has warned that it will impose serious consequences, including a transfer ban. This would prevent Ngezi Platinum Stars from registering new players, potentially crippling the club's ability to strengthen its squad.

The ruling sends a clear message to football clubs about their responsibilities to treat both players and coaches fairly, and the severe repercussions that can arise from failing to meet those obligations. Mwaruwari, a former Zimbabwe international and a highly respected figure in the country's football scene, had been leading Ngezi Platinum Stars before his contentious dismissal.

The club now faces a critical decision: either comply with FIFA's order and make the payment or risk enduring long-term sanctions that could severely damage their competitive edge and reputation. It remains to be seen whether Ngezi Platinum Stars will take swift action to avoid the dire consequences outlined by FIFA.

Source - online
More on: #Mwaruwari, #Fifa, #Ngezi

