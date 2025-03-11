Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Warriors vice-captain Teenage Hadebe will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria, with the reason for his absence being a focus on completing his U.S. citizenship process. The news was revealed exclusively, shedding light on the notable omission from the squad for the crucial qualifiers.Warriors head coach Michael Nees announced his squad for the qualifiers on Wednesday morning, and Hadebe's absence was immediately noticeable. In place of the experienced central defender, Nees has opted to include Simba Bhora's Isheanesu Mauchi and Scotland-based Peter Muduhwa, adding fresh options to the team's central defense.Although Hadebe's omission may be seen as a setback for the Warriors, his absence stems from a personal milestone. Completing his U.S. citizenship process is a significant step for the player and may have implications for his future career and personal life. While it is a blow for the Warriors, Nees remains confident in his squad and believes the team can still perform admirably in the upcoming matches.The Warriors will need to adapt to Hadebe's absence, but with the added strength of Mauchi and Muduhwa, Nees is hopeful the team can remain focused and competitive as they look to secure vital points in the World Cup qualifiers.