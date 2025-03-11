Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe Warriors vice-captain Teenage Hadebe will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria, with the reason for his absence being a focus on completing his U.S. citizenship process. The news was revealed exclusively, shedding light on the notable omission from the squad for the crucial qualifiers.

Warriors head coach Michael Nees announced his squad for the qualifiers on Wednesday morning, and Hadebe's absence was immediately noticeable. In place of the experienced central defender, Nees has opted to include Simba Bhora's Isheanesu Mauchi and Scotland-based Peter Muduhwa, adding fresh options to the team's central defense.

Although Hadebe's omission may be seen as a setback for the Warriors, his absence stems from a personal milestone. Completing his U.S. citizenship process is a significant step for the player and may have implications for his future career and personal life. While it is a blow for the Warriors, Nees remains confident in his squad and believes the team can still perform admirably in the upcoming matches.

The Warriors will need to adapt to Hadebe's absence, but with the added strength of Mauchi and Muduhwa, Nees is hopeful the team can remain focused and competitive as they look to secure vital points in the World Cup qualifiers.

Source - online
More on: #Hadebe, #Citizenship

Comments


Must Read

Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

5 mins ago | 1 Views

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

21 mins ago | 27 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

46 mins ago | 126 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

54 mins ago | 40 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwean serial rapist gets 111 years in jail

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gweru mayor blames sewer blockages on dumped pets, utensils

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Highway robbers axe, rob truck driver at detour

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Full scale investigation into CID detective shooting ordered

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail hearing adjourned indefinitely

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Gweru police officer commits suicide

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

Scottland FC dominates dodgy Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

BCC, TTI launch crackdown on illegal taxis

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimsec announces fixed exchange rate for examination fees

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

USAID staff told to shred and burn classified documents

7 hrs ago | 833 Views

Annual jab for HIV protection passes trial hurdle

7 hrs ago | 640 Views

Rapist, robber jailed 111 years

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

Gwanda Lithium Mine completes new plant

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

Recruitment of 4 000 teachers starts

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mahiya tells war veterans to defend Zanu-PF values

10 hrs ago | 453 Views

Steady progress in Bulawayo-Nkayi Road rehab

10 hrs ago | 275 Views

Bulawayo identifies new cemetery site

10 hrs ago | 365 Views

Fifa lifts Bosso ban

10 hrs ago | 264 Views

Refurbishment of National Sports Stadium gains momentum

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

Lawyer breathes fire over delayed bail ruling

20 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Unlock Your Future with RAIMSOSA ACADEMY: Enroll Now for Quality Online Learning!

21 hrs ago | 111 Views

Deaths from infrastructure collapse are usually the tragic cost of corruption

21 hrs ago | 342 Views

ZANU PF activist labelled prostitute

21 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Tatenda Anastasia Mavetera We See The Good Work

22 hrs ago | 766 Views

Social unrest warning for South Africa

11 Mar 2025 at 17:13hrs | 1894 Views

Zimbabwe in record kidney failure cases

11 Mar 2025 at 16:56hrs | 950 Views

Chegutu Pirates face uncertain future

11 Mar 2025 at 16:18hrs | 458 Views

Benin names squad for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifiers

11 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 250 Views

Brig General Tshuma takes command of 4 Infantry Brigade

11 Mar 2025 at 16:14hrs | 1110 Views

Chiwenga honoured with Chaminuka Leadership Excellence award

11 Mar 2025 at 16:10hrs | 672 Views

Mnangagwa expected to launch the Presidential Solarisation Programme

11 Mar 2025 at 16:08hrs | 315 Views

Another Zimbabwean explosives smuggler arrested at South Africa border

11 Mar 2025 at 16:08hrs | 256 Views

Mnangagwa to chair high-level SADC meeting

11 Mar 2025 at 16:02hrs | 259 Views

Foreign buses must stay in their lane in Zimbabwe

11 Mar 2025 at 16:02hrs | 3486 Views

Bulawayo plans US$1 million deep well to address water crisis

11 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1907 Views

Biggie Matiza's son in US$1 million project theft storm

11 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 820 Views