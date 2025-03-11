Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's govt orders immediate removal of vendors from CBDs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has issued a directive ordering municipalities across the country to remove all vendors operating within central business districts (CBDs) and other undesignated selling points within the next 48 hours. The move, announced on Wednesday, is aimed at restoring order in urban areas and addressing concerns over congestion, illegal trading, and public health risks.

Local government authorities have been instructed to enforce the directive with immediate effect, working alongside law enforcement agencies to ensure full compliance. The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works stated that the decision was made following growing complaints from businesses and residents about the unregulated vending activities that have disrupted pedestrian movement, traffic flow, and sanitation in major cities and towns.


"We cannot allow our cities to be overrun by illegal vending operations that compromise health standards and economic activity," said a ministry spokesperson. "All vendors operating at undesignated sites must vacate within the stipulated timeframe, or risk facing legal consequences."

The directive has sparked mixed reactions among vendors and advocacy groups, with many expressing concern over the impact on livelihoods. Informal traders, who rely on vending for daily sustenance, argue that the government must first provide alternative designated trading spaces before implementing mass evictions.

"We understand the need for order, but simply removing us without providing alternatives is unfair," said a street vendor in Harare. "We are willing to comply, but we need proper vending sites where we can continue earning a living."

This is a developing story, and further updates will follow as the situation unfolds.




Source - online
More on: #Vendors, #CBDs, #Remove

