CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

Chivhu ward 12 councillor, Ishmael Maukazuva, a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been arrested for allegedly forwarding a WhatsApp recording of a woman using vulgar language to insult President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Maukazuva is currently detained at Chivhu Police Station and is facing charges under Section 64B of the Data Protection Act. Authorities claim that he forwarded a video from one WhatsApp group to another, which contained derogatory remarks directed at the President.The opposition councillor is expected to appear in court on Thursday to face the charges. His legal representative, Paidamoyo Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), is handling his case.Maukazuva's arrest has sparked concerns among opposition supporters and human rights activists, who argue that the case highlights ongoing restrictions on freedom of expression in Zimbabwe. The case is being closely monitored as the CCC continues to allege state repression against its members.Further updates on the court proceedings are expected as the case develops.