Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

After a prolonged 17-day standoff between his divorced parents over burial arrangements, 8-year-old Tinofara Muzavazi was finally laid to rest last Sunday.The young boy drowned while swimming in a pond after school on February 18. However, complications arose regarding his burial due to a family conflict, as the incident occurred at his stepfather's home. His parents, who had divorced, were at odds over the burial site, with his mother now remarried in Juru, Murehwa District, while his father remained in Guruve.In his grief, the father initially expressed suspicions over the circumstances of his son's drowning. He also lamented his financial struggles, stating that he could not afford bus fare to attend the burial, highlighting the economic hardships that often accompany personal tragedies.The deadlock was broken following a report published by The Herald on Saturday. Mr. Thomas Mapfumo, the boy's maternal uncle, expressed gratitude to the newspaper for shedding light on the issue, which ultimately facilitated dialogue between the two families."I would love to thank The Herald for helping us bury my nephew. This would not have been possible without you putting us in the spotlight," he said.Following the article, the father reached out to discuss transportation costs for the body from the mortuary at Murehwa Centre to the family homestead in Juru. The burial took place on Sunday evening, with the body arriving around 5 PM. Due to rainfall, the ceremony was conducted hastily.Ward 7 Councillor Chriswell Chipuriro, who attended the burial, urged the community to respect the deceased and refrain from using burial arrangements as a means to settle family disputes."Such actions undermine the dignity of the departed and exacerbate conflicts within the community," he said.Approximately 50 people attended the funeral, including 11 members of the deceased's mother's family. A community member noted the emotional impact of the delayed burial, expressing relief that the child had finally been laid to rest."It was a touching moment for the community when the coffin arrived, considering how long we had waited. We are grateful to The Herald for publishing our story; finally, the child has been laid to rest three weeks after his death," the source said.