Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government is in the process of drafting new legislation to regulate social media platforms, aiming to address growing concerns over unregulated use.Speaking at a Ministers Meet the Media event in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, emphasized the need for governance structures to oversee social media use, a challenge not only for Zimbabwe but for Africa as a whole."Social media is not properly governed, and this has led to a situation where people are chasing shadows—shadows that have no meaning, shadows run by ghost accounts operated by individuals seeking to demonize their own country," said Dr. Muswere."In other cases, we have people who have transitioned from journalists to cashvists' and politicians, and they do not have any iota of information in terms of access to information and the current Government structure."Social media laws are designed to make users accountable for their actions online while still preserving their fundamental rights. Regulations differ widely across nations, with many African countries yet to establish comprehensive legal frameworks for digital platforms.Dr. Muswere added that part of the ministry's responsibility is to ensure effective governance of social media platforms. "We are preparing new legislation to regulate these platforms and hold users accountable," he stated.He also highlighted Zimbabwe's existing governance framework, which facilitates access to information through ministers, commissioners, permanent secretaries, and other officials."The media has a critical role in nation-building by identifying both positive and negative issues that impact our Vision 2030. We urge journalists to be ethical, verify facts, and seek information from official Government platforms," said Dr. Muswere.To further demonstrate the Government's commitment to transparency, he announced plans to continue question-and-answer sessions with ministers and organize media tours to provide journalists with firsthand insights into government projects."We are a transparent, efficient, and effective Government. This tour will provide the media with first-hand access to our achievements," he said.The forthcoming law is expected to introduce measures that enhance accountability and responsible use of digital platforms while balancing citizens' rights to freedom of expression. Further details on the bill's provisions and implementation timeline are expected in due course.