9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has reported that nine people have been killed and 11 others injured in crocodile attacks over the past two months.In addition to the human casualties, at least 44 cattle and 60 goats were killed during the same period, with ZimParks recording 49 cases of human-crocodile conflict across the country.The Central region, covering Kwekwe River, Sebakwe River, and Munyati River, accounted for 19 cases. The Mid-Zambezi region, which includes Lake Kariba, Angwa River, and Hunyani River, recorded 14 cases, while the remaining 16 incidents were reported in Matopo, Harare, North-West Matabeleland, and the South-East Lowveld regions collectively.ZimParks spokesperson Mr. Tinashe Farawo urged communities to exercise caution, particularly around water bodies during the ongoing rainy season."We urge communities to remain cautious, especially around water bodies during this rain season. Communities must ensure that children and livestock are not left unattended near rivers or lakes to prevent them from becoming easy targets to the reptiles," he said.Farawo also emphasized the importance of safety measures when engaging in activities such as fishing, swimming, and other domestic chores in water bodies. He recommended barricading such areas to minimize the risk of attacks.ZimParks continues to monitor the situation and urges the public to report any sightings of crocodiles in residential or high-risk areas to prevent further tragedies.