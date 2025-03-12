Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

News / National

by Staff reporter

A massive pothole, roughly the size of two beds, has developed at the intersection of Lobengula Street and Third Avenue in Bulawayo, posing a significant challenge for motorists navigating in and out of the city centre.The intersection is a crucial route, particularly for commuter omnibus operators using Luveve Road to link several suburbs, including Emakhandeni, Cowdray Park, Entumbane, Njube, and Nguboyenja, to the city centre.Social media users have dubbed the enormous pothole "King Pothole" due to its size and the difficulty it poses for drivers. Continuous rains have exacerbated the deterioration of many roads in the city, leaving them littered with potholes that require urgent attention.The dire state of the road has drawn widespread complaints from motorists and residents, prompting Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart to respond. He acknowledged the situation and shared insights from city engineers regarding the necessary repairs."We acknowledge the condition of Third Avenue at the approach to the Lobengula Street intersection. The road pavement in this area has deteriorated due to wastewater issues and recent rains, which are not draining properly through the culvert pipes crossing Lobengula Street," said Cllr Coltart.To address the problem, the city plans to improve the stormwater drainage system along Lobengula Street between Third Avenue and Sixth Avenue, a project requiring complete road reconstruction. According to Cllr Coltart, the existing culvert pipes are blocked, and previous attempts by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) teams to clear them have been unsuccessful."Once the drainage issues on Lobengula Street are resolved, BCC will shift focus to reconstructing the Third Avenue eastbound approach to Lobengula Street," he said.The mayor attributed delays in addressing the pothole issue to the prolonged closure of Third Avenue between Lobengula Street and Fort Street, which remained inaccessible to traffic for over six months. Now that the avenue has reopened, authorities plan to issue a notice next week for the temporary closure of Lobengula Street to commence the necessary improvement works in mid-March 2025.The persistent wastewater flow from nearby shops has complicated pothole patching efforts. Blocked culvert pipes have impeded proper drainage, worsening road conditions in the area.Kombi drivers who spoke to Chronicle welcomed the reopening of Third Avenue, allowing them to bypass the deteriorated section of Lobengula Street."It's been a very difficult six months of driving into Lobengula Street, which is full of potholes and now resembles a dusty road after the tarred surface was completely damaged," said kombi driver Mr. Luke Maphumulo.Another driver noted that many motorists have been avoiding the battered intersection by using a nearby taxi rank located just after the McKeurtan Primary School sports fields."We have to navigate our way around potholes in the city centre and then encounter the same problem in the western areas where the situation is even worse," he said.Bulawayo United Passenger Transporters Association (BUPTA) chairman Mr. Morgan Msipa lamented the state of roads in the city, highlighting the financial burden placed on vehicle owners due to increased maintenance and repair costs.Authorities now face growing pressure to implement lasting solutions to the city's road infrastructure crisis and restore safe driving conditions for motorists.