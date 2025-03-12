Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

News / National

by Staff reporter

Polokwane 0 - 1 Golden ArrowsGolden Arrows' revival gathered momentum on Wednesday night as head coach Manqoba Mngqithi secured his first victory since returning to the club. The hard-fought 1-0 win over Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership showcased Arrows' growing resilience under their new leadership.Mngqithi, who began his tenure with a draw against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns last week, saw his side edge a thrilling contest courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa.Mutizwa netted the decisive goal early in the second half, producing a sublime finish despite a tight angle inside the box. His lofted strike over City goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga was the standout moment in a match filled with attacking intent from both sides.Cape Town City, one of the most exciting teams in the league this season, put up a spirited fight. They dominated spells of the match and created multiple scoring chances but were denied by Arrows’ goalkeeper Isima Watenga, who made crucial saves. City’s frustrations were compounded when a goal-bound header was dramatically cleared off the line.City's winger Mokibelo Ramabu was a constant threat on the right flank, delivering numerous dangerous crosses that went unconverted. Early in the match, the home side had a strong penalty appeal turned down, with the referee instead controversially booking the City player involved in the incident. Cole Alexander later forced Watenga into a stunning save with a powerful long-range effort.Mngqithi, typically composed on the touchline, was visibly animated throughout the match, frequently issuing instructions and showing his displeasure over missed opportunities. His passion earned him a booking from the referee, but in the end, he had the last laugh as Arrows collected maximum points.With this crucial win, Arrows have started their climb up the league table. They remain in Polokwane for their next fixture against Magesi FC on Saturday. A victory in that encounter would further validate Mato Madlala’s decision to reappoint Mngqithi, potentially marking a turning point in the club’s season.