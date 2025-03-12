'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched a major crackdown on unregistered commuter omnibuses following a startling revelation that less than 20 percent of them are compliant with the law.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, announced the intensified operation during a press conference in Harare on Wednesday. He stated that the goal of the campaign is to ensure all public transport operators comply with legal requirements and operate responsibly."Its sad. In Harare alone, we have close to 16,000 kombis, but only 2,500 or lets say 3,000 are registered," Nyathi revealed. "The rest are playing hide-and-seek with the law. Yet the government has put in place regulatory mechanisms to assist people to get into business, but they don't want to. They want to take money and put it into their pockets - no safety for Zimbabweans and no compliance."Nyathi stressed that the government relies on revenue generated from registered businesses to maintain infrastructure and pay public service workers."Roads need to be maintained, police officers need to be paid by the government—where is the money coming from? The next thing is, you say the government is not providing a service; what contribution have you made?" he asked.As part of the crackdown, Nyathi emphasized that all police officers have been instructed to enforce the law professionally and in accordance with standard procedures."The ZRP will take action against any police officer who endangers the lives of Zimbabweans," he said.This follows instances where police officers have been blamed for road traffic accidents while chasing after fleeing commuter omnibuses and smashing windscreens.Motorists were urged to comply with police officers and avoid attempts to flee. Nyathi also warned members of the public against interfering with police operations."When you are arrested, you are not being killed. You're simply being taken in to ensure the law takes its course. Why do you want to run away? Comply with the law; if you have to go to court, go to court. If you have to pay a fine, pay the fine and go back to your business," he advised.Nyathi made it clear that the crackdown will be enforced without fear or favour."There is no going back in enforcing the governments law, and we are unapologetic about that," he declared.On the issue of corruption, Nyathi warned that police officers accepting bribes, as well as motorists offering them, will face arrest and prosecution.The operation is expected to restore order on the roads and improve safety for passengers and pedestrians alike.