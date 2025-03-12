Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Police have launched a major crackdown on unregistered commuter omnibuses following a startling revelation that less than 20 percent of them are compliant with the law.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, announced the intensified operation during a press conference in Harare on Wednesday. He stated that the goal of the campaign is to ensure all public transport operators comply with legal requirements and operate responsibly.

"Its sad. In Harare alone, we have close to 16,000 kombis, but only 2,500 or lets say 3,000 are registered," Nyathi revealed. "The rest are playing hide-and-seek with the law. Yet the government has put in place regulatory mechanisms to assist people to get into business, but they don't want to. They want to take money and put it into their pockets - no safety for Zimbabweans and no compliance."

Nyathi stressed that the government relies on revenue generated from registered businesses to maintain infrastructure and pay public service workers.

"Roads need to be maintained, police officers need to be paid by the government—where is the money coming from? The next thing is, you say the government is not providing a service; what contribution have you made?" he asked.

As part of the crackdown, Nyathi emphasized that all police officers have been instructed to enforce the law professionally and in accordance with standard procedures.

"The ZRP will take action against any police officer who endangers the lives of Zimbabweans," he said.

This follows instances where police officers have been blamed for road traffic accidents while chasing after fleeing commuter omnibuses and smashing windscreens.

Motorists were urged to comply with police officers and avoid attempts to flee. Nyathi also warned members of the public against interfering with police operations.

"When you are arrested, you are not being killed. You're simply being taken in to ensure the law takes its course. Why do you want to run away? Comply with the law; if you have to go to court, go to court. If you have to pay a fine, pay the fine and go back to your business," he advised.

Nyathi made it clear that the crackdown will be enforced without fear or favour.

"There is no going back in enforcing the governments law, and we are unapologetic about that," he declared.

On the issue of corruption, Nyathi warned that police officers accepting bribes, as well as motorists offering them, will face arrest and prosecution.

The operation is expected to restore order on the roads and improve safety for passengers and pedestrians alike.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #ZRP, #Kombi, #Nyathi

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale

Bulawayo plots for sale


Must Read

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

5 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

14 hrs ago | 1167 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

14 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Choosing Chiwenga or Mnangagwa is as false choice as mouse picking black mamba or cobra. Escape whilst snakes fight!

14 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders immediate removal of vendors from CBDs

18 hrs ago | 1483 Views

The Notorious and Dubious State of ZIFA Southern Region: A Call for Immediate Reform and Accountability

18 hrs ago | 408 Views

Rethinking the narrative, embracing homegrown solutions, over USAID

18 hrs ago | 150 Views

Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

19 hrs ago | 644 Views

Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

19 hrs ago | 1217 Views

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 846 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

20 hrs ago | 5188 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

20 hrs ago | 199 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

20 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

20 hrs ago | 818 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

20 hrs ago | 939 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

20 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

21 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

21 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwean serial rapist gets 111 years in jail

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gweru mayor blames sewer blockages on dumped pets, utensils

21 hrs ago | 60 Views

Highway robbers axe, rob truck driver at detour

21 hrs ago | 282 Views

Full scale investigation into CID detective shooting ordered

21 hrs ago | 301 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail hearing adjourned indefinitely

23 hrs ago | 466 Views

Gweru police officer commits suicide

12 Mar 2025 at 11:41hrs | 715 Views

Scottland FC dominates dodgy Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

12 Mar 2025 at 11:40hrs | 511 Views

BCC, TTI launch crackdown on illegal taxis

12 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 433 Views

Zimsec announces fixed exchange rate for examination fees

12 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1043 Views

USAID staff told to shred and burn classified documents

12 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 1032 Views

Annual jab for HIV protection passes trial hurdle

12 Mar 2025 at 10:27hrs | 804 Views

Rapist, robber jailed 111 years

12 Mar 2025 at 10:05hrs | 541 Views

Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

12 Mar 2025 at 07:43hrs | 435 Views

Gwanda Lithium Mine completes new plant

12 Mar 2025 at 07:42hrs | 450 Views