Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 34-year-old Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) pastor has been convicted and sentenced to 30 months in prison for engaging in an incestuous relationship with his stepdaughter.The court heard that the clergyman, whose identity has been withheld, repeatedly had sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter between 2022 and 2024 at various locations.The illicit affair reportedly began in 2022 when the girl's mother left her in the stepfathers custody. It was revealed that their first encounter took place in his bedroom while they were watching videos together.Their relationship continued over the years, leading to the stepdaughters pregnancy in 2023. The court was told that the pastor arranged for the pregnancy to be terminated in an attempt to cover up the affair.A tip-off to authorities led to investigations, culminating in his arrest and prosecution.The sentencing serves as a stern warning against abuse of authority and sexual exploitation within religious institutions.