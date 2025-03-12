Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF legislator for Mazowe North, Tsungai Makumbe, has been found not guilty and acquitted of raping his ex-wife at gunpoint.

Harare magistrate Clever Tsikwa dismissed the allegations, ruling that the State lacked sufficient evidence to secure a conviction.

The case stemmed from accusations by Makumbe's ex-wife, who claimed the alleged rape resulted in pregnancy and that he had infected her with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV.

According to the prosecution, the incident reportedly occurred in November 2022 at the entrance of the complainant's residence in Mt Pleasant.

The State alleged that Makumbe arrived at the complainant's home around 11 p.m. and called her outside, where he attempted to rekindle their relationship. When she refused, he allegedly brandished a firearm and forced her into his car before assaulting her.

Prosecutors claimed he later gave her US$20 to purchase morning-after pills, which she declined. Medical examinations at Parirenyatwa Hospital later confirmed her pregnancy and HIV-positive status.

However, after reviewing the evidence, the court ruled in Makumba's favor, acquitting him of all charges.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Rape, #Court

