Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 47-year-old Zimbabwean man, reported missing last Saturday, has been found dead in what is believed to be a drowning incident in the northern Welsh town of Llangollen. Clifford Sibanda's body was discovered in the River Dee, near the Chainbridge Hotel, according to a statement from North Wales Police.Sibanda, who had been residing in Birkenhead near Liverpool, was last seen traveling to Llangollen on March 8. Police believe he boarded a bus from Chester Train Station and arrived in the area that same day. The discovery of his body follows an earlier search that began after Sibanda's belongings, including his backpack, train ticket, and bank cards, were found by walkers on a rock at the edge of the River Dee. The items were handed over to authorities.A postmortem has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Although formal identification is still pending, North Wales Police have confirmed that Sibanda's family is being supported by specialist officers, and the local coroner has been notified.The investigation has revealed that Sibanda's clothes were found near the river, suggesting he may have changed into swimming trunks before entering the water. His family, who spoke to ZimLive, expressed confusion over his actions, as they were unaware of why he would have been at the river. They also emphasized that Sibanda was a "decent swimmer," leading them to question what might have prevented him from swimming to safety.Sibanda, originally from Nkayi in Matabeleland North, had lived in the United Kingdom for nearly 25 years. His ex-wife, who lives in Birmingham with their seven-year-old twin children, is among those left shocked by his untimely death.The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.