Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 47-year-old Zimbabwean man, reported missing last Saturday, has been found dead in what is believed to be a drowning incident in the northern Welsh town of Llangollen. Clifford Sibanda's body was discovered in the River Dee, near the Chainbridge Hotel, according to a statement from North Wales Police.

Sibanda, who had been residing in Birkenhead near Liverpool, was last seen traveling to Llangollen on March 8. Police believe he boarded a bus from Chester Train Station and arrived in the area that same day. The discovery of his body follows an earlier search that began after Sibanda's belongings, including his backpack, train ticket, and bank cards, were found by walkers on a rock at the edge of the River Dee. The items were handed over to authorities.

A postmortem has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Although formal identification is still pending, North Wales Police have confirmed that Sibanda's family is being supported by specialist officers, and the local coroner has been notified.

The investigation has revealed that Sibanda's clothes were found near the river, suggesting he may have changed into swimming trunks before entering the water. His family, who spoke to ZimLive, expressed confusion over his actions, as they were unaware of why he would have been at the river. They also emphasized that Sibanda was a "decent swimmer," leading them to question what might have prevented him from swimming to safety.

Sibanda, originally from Nkayi in Matabeleland North, had lived in the United Kingdom for nearly 25 years. His ex-wife, who lives in Birmingham with their seven-year-old twin children, is among those left shocked by his untimely death.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is ongoing.

Source - zimlive
More on: #MIssing, #Welsh, #River

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale

Bulawayo plots for sale


Must Read

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

5 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

14 hrs ago | 1167 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

14 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Choosing Chiwenga or Mnangagwa is as false choice as mouse picking black mamba or cobra. Escape whilst snakes fight!

14 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders immediate removal of vendors from CBDs

18 hrs ago | 1481 Views

The Notorious and Dubious State of ZIFA Southern Region: A Call for Immediate Reform and Accountability

18 hrs ago | 408 Views

Rethinking the narrative, embracing homegrown solutions, over USAID

18 hrs ago | 150 Views

Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

19 hrs ago | 643 Views

Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

19 hrs ago | 1216 Views

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 846 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

20 hrs ago | 5185 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

20 hrs ago | 199 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

20 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

20 hrs ago | 808 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

20 hrs ago | 938 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

20 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

21 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

21 hrs ago | 244 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

21 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwean serial rapist gets 111 years in jail

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gweru mayor blames sewer blockages on dumped pets, utensils

21 hrs ago | 60 Views

Highway robbers axe, rob truck driver at detour

21 hrs ago | 282 Views

Full scale investigation into CID detective shooting ordered

21 hrs ago | 301 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail hearing adjourned indefinitely

23 hrs ago | 466 Views

Gweru police officer commits suicide

12 Mar 2025 at 11:41hrs | 715 Views

Scottland FC dominates dodgy Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

12 Mar 2025 at 11:40hrs | 511 Views

BCC, TTI launch crackdown on illegal taxis

12 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 433 Views

Zimsec announces fixed exchange rate for examination fees

12 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1041 Views

USAID staff told to shred and burn classified documents

12 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 1032 Views

Annual jab for HIV protection passes trial hurdle

12 Mar 2025 at 10:27hrs | 804 Views

Rapist, robber jailed 111 years

12 Mar 2025 at 10:05hrs | 540 Views

Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

12 Mar 2025 at 07:43hrs | 435 Views

Gwanda Lithium Mine completes new plant

12 Mar 2025 at 07:42hrs | 450 Views