Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has firmly rejected a proposal to conduct coal mining within Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, emphasizing that alternative coal-rich areas are available elsewhere in the country.

This opposition comes after a Chinese company, Sunny Yi Feng, applied for an Exclusive Prospecting Order in the Matabeleland North mining district, specifically targeting the Sinamatella area within Hwange National Park.

Addressing members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Tourism during an induction workshop, Mudenda made it clear that he would not support any mining activities in national parks. He highlighted that coal deposits are abundant in other regions of the country, thus eliminating the need to mine in environmentally sensitive areas.

"I will not support mining in national parks. The area identified for mining is not the only place where coal can be found," Mudenda said. "We have coal deposits in the southern part of Binga, as well as in the southeast and southwest of Binga - virgin land with abundant coal reserves. Why disturb the delicate ecology of the animals there?"

The proposal to mine coal in Hwange National Park has also been met with strong opposition from the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks). In a statement last week, ZimParks urged the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to reject the application for exclusive prospecting rights, especially within the Sinamatella Black Rhino Intensive Protection Zone.

"We implore the ministry never to entertain such applications in the future," ZimParks said, stressing the significant environmental risks posed by the proposed mining project. The authority also raised concerns about the potential for increased land degradation, which is already a critical issue for ZimParks as part of its commitment to restoring at least 30% of degraded terrestrial, inland water, and ecosystems by 2030.

"The proposed mining project poses a significant threat to the environment and worsens land degradation," ZimParks warned.

This rejection of mining in Hwange National Park reflects broader concerns over balancing economic development with environmental conservation in Zimbabwe. As the country seeks to tap into its vast natural resources, the protection of its wildlife and natural ecosystems remains a key issue for lawmakers and environmental bodies alike.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Mudenda, #Hwange, #Mining

