Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Nothando Banana (35), a resident of Bahram Green suburb in Bulawayo, has been further remanded in custody after appearing in court for her alleged role in a theft during an armed robbery incident that took place in October 2024. The accused woman is facing charges of stealing US$24,400 from a steel manufacturing company, where she was entrusted with safeguarding the company's funds.

Banana, who had initially been granted bail of US$100, had been out of custody after her first court appearance but was remanded back into custody following a routine remand hearing on Wednesday. The case is now scheduled for a hearing on March 24, 2025.

The incident, which took place on October 15, 2024, involved a gang of robbers armed with pistols and a garden pick, who stormed the company's premises and violently stole US$32,500. During the robbery, the suspects confronted security guards and workers on night duty, binding their hands and legs with shoelaces before heading to an office upstairs, where they used a grinder to cut open two safes.

However, it is alleged that while the robbers successfully accessed one of the safes, Banana, who was responsible for managing funds from salespersons, took advantage of the situation to steal US$24,400 from a separate safe. According to court documents, Banana was in charge of depositing cash from the sales team before handing it over to her superiors. The robbers, however, did not target the safe that Banana was entrusted with.

In a turn of events, after the robbery, company authorities conducted an inventory of the losses and discovered that the safe containing US$27,000, which was under Banana's responsibility, had not been tampered with. Upon questioning her, Banana allegedly admitted to taking the money and using it for her personal benefit.

"The company then requested the keys to the safe from the accused, and upon opening it, only US$2,600 was found, missing over US$24,000," court records stated.

Following her confession, Banana was apprehended the following day and charged with theft of trust funds.

Banana is being represented by Mr. Bob Siansole of Shenje and Company. The case has garnered significant attention, with the next court appearance scheduled for March 24, 2025, to determine the course of the legal proceedings.

As the investigation continues, Banana's actions have raised serious questions about trust and security within corporate environments, with the company now left to grapple with the consequences of the theft.

Source - the chronicle

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale

Bulawayo plots for sale


Must Read

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

5 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

14 hrs ago | 1157 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

14 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

14 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

14 hrs ago | 392 Views

Choosing Chiwenga or Mnangagwa is as false choice as mouse picking black mamba or cobra. Escape whilst snakes fight!

14 hrs ago | 491 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders immediate removal of vendors from CBDs

18 hrs ago | 1478 Views

The Notorious and Dubious State of ZIFA Southern Region: A Call for Immediate Reform and Accountability

18 hrs ago | 406 Views

Rethinking the narrative, embracing homegrown solutions, over USAID

18 hrs ago | 150 Views

Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

18 hrs ago | 639 Views

Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

19 hrs ago | 1205 Views

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 842 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

19 hrs ago | 5159 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

19 hrs ago | 199 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

20 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

20 hrs ago | 734 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

20 hrs ago | 927 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

20 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

20 hrs ago | 252 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

21 hrs ago | 243 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

21 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwean serial rapist gets 111 years in jail

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gweru mayor blames sewer blockages on dumped pets, utensils

21 hrs ago | 60 Views

Highway robbers axe, rob truck driver at detour

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Full scale investigation into CID detective shooting ordered

21 hrs ago | 299 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail hearing adjourned indefinitely

23 hrs ago | 464 Views

Gweru police officer commits suicide

12 Mar 2025 at 11:41hrs | 715 Views

Scottland FC dominates dodgy Warriors squad for World Cup qualifiers

12 Mar 2025 at 11:40hrs | 511 Views

BCC, TTI launch crackdown on illegal taxis

12 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 431 Views

Zimsec announces fixed exchange rate for examination fees

12 Mar 2025 at 11:39hrs | 1038 Views

USAID staff told to shred and burn classified documents

12 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 1031 Views

Annual jab for HIV protection passes trial hurdle

12 Mar 2025 at 10:27hrs | 804 Views

Rapist, robber jailed 111 years

12 Mar 2025 at 10:05hrs | 540 Views

Zinara allocates ZiG11.6bn for road rehabilitation in 2025

12 Mar 2025 at 07:43hrs | 435 Views

Gwanda Lithium Mine completes new plant

12 Mar 2025 at 07:42hrs | 450 Views