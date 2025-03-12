Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Livingstone couple has been detained after allegedly attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children, aged between 4 and 12 years into Zambia.Humphrey Likando (62) and Maggie Phiri (51) of Dambwa Central were apprehended following an attempt to smuggle the Children at the Victoria Falls Border Control.Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namatu Nshiinka says officers intercepted James Simaundu, a taxi driver, who was transporting the children.Nshiinka says upon questioning, Simaundu failed to provide a satisfactory account of the children's identities or their origins, leading to his detention.He says further investigation revealed that Simaundu was hired by the couple to transport the children from Zimbabwe into Zambia.