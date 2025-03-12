Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A Livingstone couple has been detained after allegedly attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children, aged between 4 and 12 years into Zambia.

Humphrey Likando (62) and Maggie Phiri (51) of Dambwa Central were apprehended following an attempt to smuggle the Children at the Victoria Falls Border Control.

Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namatu Nshiinka says officers intercepted James Simaundu, a taxi driver, who was transporting the children.

Nshiinka says upon questioning, Simaundu failed to provide a satisfactory account of the children's identities or their origins, leading to his detention.

He says further investigation revealed that Simaundu was hired by the couple to transport the children from Zimbabwe into Zambia.

Source - ZNBC

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale

Bulawayo plots for sale


Must Read

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

38 mins ago | 29 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

42 mins ago | 10 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

50 mins ago | 10 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

54 mins ago | 25 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

59 mins ago | 23 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

1 hr ago | 75 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 537 Views

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

7 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

10 hrs ago | 606 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

10 hrs ago | 400 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

10 hrs ago | 856 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

10 hrs ago | 442 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

10 hrs ago | 822 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

10 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

10 hrs ago | 218 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

10 hrs ago | 738 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

10 hrs ago | 371 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

19 hrs ago | 1223 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

19 hrs ago | 373 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

19 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

19 hrs ago | 530 Views

Choosing Chiwenga or Mnangagwa is as false choice as mouse picking black mamba or cobra. Escape whilst snakes fight!

19 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders immediate removal of vendors from CBDs

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views

The Notorious and Dubious State of ZIFA Southern Region: A Call for Immediate Reform and Accountability

23 hrs ago | 447 Views

Rethinking the narrative, embracing homegrown solutions, over USAID

23 hrs ago | 162 Views

Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

24 hrs ago | 682 Views

Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

24 hrs ago | 1386 Views

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

12 Mar 2025 at 17:09hrs | 914 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

12 Mar 2025 at 16:45hrs | 5371 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

12 Mar 2025 at 16:37hrs | 206 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

12 Mar 2025 at 16:23hrs | 488 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

12 Mar 2025 at 16:15hrs | 1870 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

12 Mar 2025 at 16:12hrs | 162 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

12 Mar 2025 at 16:09hrs | 1140 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

12 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 575 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

12 Mar 2025 at 15:28hrs | 268 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

12 Mar 2025 at 15:17hrs | 271 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

12 Mar 2025 at 15:11hrs | 299 Views