MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

by Staff reporter

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has announced the withdrawal of its peacekeeping mission from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), citing the need for a strategic reassessment of its role in the region.The decision was made during an Extraordinary SADC Summit held virtually and chaired by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who currently serves as the regional bloc's Chairperson.The SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) was deployed to address the escalating security crisis in the eastern part of the country, which has been plagued by armed conflict involving multiple rebel groups. However, after months of deliberation, SADC has opted to withdraw the mission, acknowledging the complex challenges it faced, including ongoing violence, resource constraints, and the need for a more sustainable peacebuilding approach.Despite the withdrawal, President Mnangagwa reassured the region that SADC remains committed to monitoring the security situation in the DRC."The withdrawal of SAMIDRC notwithstanding, our august regional body will remain seized with the political and security situation in eastern DRC," he said in his closing remarks.He further called for the expedited implementation of agreements reached during the Joint SADC-East African Community (EAC) meeting, particularly the planned merger of the Luanda and Nairobi Peace Processes, which aim to foster dialogue and long-term stability in the region.President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the SADC member states that contributed troops to the mission and appealed for continued cooperation to ensure the safe withdrawal of personnel and military equipment."As our Mission enters a withdrawal phase, we appeal for continued support to facilitate the safe withdrawal of all our troops and evacuation of our equipment," he stated.While the drawdown of SAMIDRC marks a shift in strategy, the SADC Chairperson reaffirmed the bloc's unwavering commitment to regional security and cooperation."Our SADC solidarity is unshakable and must be upheld and safeguarded for generations to come," Mnangagwa emphasized.The summit, described as a platform for "frank and productive deliberations," concluded with a renewed commitment to diplomatic and regional efforts to address the instability in the eastern DRC.SADC, a regional economic community comprising 16 member states, continues to play a crucial role in fostering socio-economic cooperation, political integration, and security collaboration across Southern Africa.