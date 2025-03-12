Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has honoured apostolic sect leader Moses Gwasarira with a commemorative plaque, which has been placed on the walls of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, a site revered as the birthplace of Jesus Christ.Gwasarira, who chairs the Vapostori4ED movement, played a pivotal role in mobilizing support for Mnangagwa ahead of the August 2023 elections. The recognition is seen as an endorsement of the group's political activism within Zimbabwe's religious sector.Vapostori4ED spokesperson Obey Mapuranga described the plaque as a historic gesture from Mnangagwa, emphasizing the President's appreciation for apostolic and Zion churches in Zimbabwe."It is a historical gesture from the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, to honour the Vapostori and Zion Churches in Zimbabwe," said Mapuranga.He credited Gwasarira for uniting apostolic sects under the banner of "religious patriotism," aligning their activities with the ruling ZANU-PF's agenda and defending the gains of the liberation struggle."Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira was the first person to bring these churches together in pursuit of religious patriotism, defending the gains of the liberation struggle and a vigorous support, campaign, and mobilisation for President Mnangagwa during the 2023 Presidential elections," Mapuranga added.Vapostori4ED has remained vocal in its post-election support for Mnangagwa, endorsing the ED2030 agenda and advocating for a controversial two-year extension to his current term beyond constitutional limits.Meanwhile, preparations are underway for a major celebration in honour of Gwasarira in Chirumhanzu, Midlands province, where the movement plans to reaffirm its commitment to Mnangagwa's leadership.Mapuranga also praised Mnangagwa for positioning Zimbabwe at the centre of global engagement through economic diplomacy and religious outreach."Mnangagwa has shown greatness in successfully placing Zimbabwe at the centre of positive global conversation in opening new corridors for international trade, religious economics, democracy, peace, engagement, and re-engagement," he said.The move reflects Mnangagwa's continued efforts to consolidate support among Zimbabwe's influential apostolic sects, which boast millions of followers across the country. However, critics view such endorsements as a political strategy to solidify his grip on power.