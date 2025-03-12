Latest News Editor's Choice


Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The ZIPRA Veterans Association has thrown its weight behind Zanla war veteran Blessed Geza's calls for good governance and leadership change, citing rampant corruption, economic hardship, and stagnation under the current administration.

The association also strongly condemned Geza's victimization and expulsion from Zanu PF, arguing that it violated both the party's constitution and the core principles for which they fought during the liberation struggle.

Speaking to Southern Eye, ZIPRA Veterans Association deputy spokesperson Joakim Moyo reaffirmed the group's support for Geza's stance.

"Let everyone know that ZIPRA veterans, in their consistent and non-partisan stance in pursuit of a just State, firmly stand behind the plain truth that Geza articulated," Moyo said.

He described Geza's expulsion as an act of political desperation, exposing the instability and failure of governance in Zimbabwe.

"Yes, some of us may dither, but our cause remains an unfulfilled people's chosen path. Geza's expulsion is fraught with undue processes, exposing how precarious government and governance are in Zimbabwe."

Moyo also criticized the recent arrest of Alpha Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga, describing it as another sign of escalating repression.

"Mhlanga's arrest was yet another megaphone warning everyone of an impending danger," he warned.

He accused Zanu PF of turning into a threat to its own existence and a "toxic liability" to Zimbabwe, adding that war veterans must act to prevent national collapse.

Sources within war veterans' circles revealed that former fighters from both ZIPRA and Zanla recently met in the Midlands province, where they discussed the issues raised by Geza.

"We met in the Midlands where we talked about these issues, and it was clear among all of us that this government is no longer serving the purpose for which we sacrificed our lives," one veteran said.

They lamented that only a handful of war veterans in government were enjoying the fruits of independence, while the majority continued to suffer.

"Only a few war veterans in positions of authority are enjoying themselves, while the rest of us have been living in abject poverty for the past 45 years. There is still no sign that we will ever enjoy decent lives."

Geza, a former Zanu PF central committee member, was expelled from the ruling party last week after publicly criticizing the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Authorities are now pursuing him on allegations of theft, insulting the president, and inciting violence. However, his supporters argue that the charges are politically motivated and meant to silence dissent within Zanu PF and the war veterans' community.

With growing discontent among former freedom fighters, the pressure on Mnangagwa's administration appears to be mounting, raising questions about the ruling party's internal stability ahead of the next election cycle.

Source - newsday
