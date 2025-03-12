Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Armed robbers stormed the home of Robert Edwin and Lyn Coventry, parents of Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, tying them up before making off with valuables worth an estimated US$90,000.The two armed men broke into the Glen Lorne residence, restraining the couple by tying their legs with shoelaces before ransacking the house.According to reports, the robbers stole US$15,000 in cash, jewellery worth US$60,000, three hair dryers, Olympic clothing, travel bags, hearing aids valued at US$5,000, and three hunting firearms.Police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident. The attack comes amid a surge in violent crime across Zimbabwe, despite ongoing police crackdowns on armed gangs.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi recently reiterated the authorities' commitment to tackling crime following the recent bust of an armed robbery syndicate in Bulawayo."We are fully committed to ensuring the safety of all residents. The dismantling of this armed robbery syndicate is a clear demonstration of our determination to tackle crime head-on and bring perpetrators to justice," said Comm Nyathi.As investigations into the Coventry family robbery continue, authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.