Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
Prophet Walter Magaya, the founder of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, is facing allegations of defying a court order to settle a US$420,140.72 debt owed to GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited. The bank claims Magaya has refused to grant the Sheriff of Zimbabwe access to his properties, prompting them to seek the intervention of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General.

GetBucks has intensified efforts to enforce a High Court judgment issued against Planet Africa (Private) Limited, Magaya, and his wife, Tendai Magaya, accusing the ZRP of failing to provide police escort services necessary for the Sheriff to carry out the execution of the court order.

In a ruling delivered on October 9, 2024, the High Court's Commercial Division in Harare ordered the defendants to settle the outstanding amount with an additional 10% monthly interest from September 11, 2024. The court also declared a piece of land belonging to Planet Africa, which houses Magaya's Heart Stadium and hotel, as specially executable to recover the debt.

According to documents obtained by Nehanda Radio, GetBucks instructed the Sheriff of Zimbabwe to execute the writ of execution at Planet Africa's Prospect, Waterfalls address and at Magaya's Mount Pleasant residence in November 2024. However, the Sheriff's officers were denied access to both locations. The Sheriff then formally requested police escort services from Waterfalls and Marlborough Police Stations. Waterfalls Police initially agreed to provide escort on January 10, 2025, later postponed it to January 16, 2025, and ultimately failed to deploy officers, further delaying the execution of the court order.

GetBucks alleges that the Officer in Charge at Waterfalls Police Station failed to release officers despite repeated follow-ups, escalating the request to District Headquarters, where no action was taken. In response, GetBucks' legal representatives, Danziger and Partners, submitted a formal request to the ZRP Commissioner-General, urging immediate intervention to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of the Sheriff's officers in executing the court order.

The bank has also taken additional legal steps, including filing a complaint against individuals obstructing the execution process, citing a violation of Section 184(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which criminalizes hindering or obstructing an officer of the court. They have also warned of urgent mandamus proceedings against authorities neglecting their responsibilities and possible contempt of court charges against Magaya and any others found obstructing justice.

The ongoing dispute has raised concerns over the enforcement of judicial rulings in Zimbabwe. GetBucks argues that if the police fail to assist, there should be legal reforms allowing the Sheriff to use private security personnel nominated by judgment creditors to ensure compliance with court orders.

Magaya, who recently inaugurated the Heart Stadium in December 2024 in an event attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is no stranger to legal troubles. He has faced previous allegations of fraud and sexual abuse, with the Zimbabwe Gender Commission currently investigating claims of sexual misconduct against him.

GetBucks maintains that law enforcement authorities must act to prevent the undermining of the judicial system. The bank warned that allowing Magaya to evade justice sets a dangerous precedent that could embolden others to disregard court orders, further eroding trust in Zimbabwe's legal institutions.

Source - nehanda
More on: #GetBucks, #Magata, #Court

Comments

Bulawayo plots for sale

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

27 mins ago | 13 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

30 mins ago | 9 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

39 mins ago | 8 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

43 mins ago | 19 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

48 mins ago | 15 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

52 mins ago | 38 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

4 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

7 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

9 hrs ago | 852 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

9 hrs ago | 441 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

9 hrs ago | 821 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

10 hrs ago | 176 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

10 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

10 hrs ago | 723 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

10 hrs ago | 369 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

19 hrs ago | 1223 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

19 hrs ago | 371 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

19 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

19 hrs ago | 523 Views

Choosing Chiwenga or Mnangagwa is as false choice as mouse picking black mamba or cobra. Escape whilst snakes fight!

19 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders immediate removal of vendors from CBDs

23 hrs ago | 1526 Views

The Notorious and Dubious State of ZIFA Southern Region: A Call for Immediate Reform and Accountability

23 hrs ago | 447 Views

Rethinking the narrative, embracing homegrown solutions, over USAID

23 hrs ago | 161 Views

Teenage Hadebe to miss World Cup Qualifiers due to US citizenship process

24 hrs ago | 682 Views

Fifa orders Ngezi Platinum Stars to pay Mwaruwari $600,000

24 hrs ago | 1382 Views

4 foreign nationals arrested in gold robbery plot in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 912 Views

Bushiri and his wife ordered to be extradited to SA

12 Mar 2025 at 16:45hrs | 5370 Views

Mombeshora addresses health concerns amid Trump's recent executive orders

12 Mar 2025 at 16:37hrs | 206 Views

Marondera introduces annual bicycle license fee

12 Mar 2025 at 16:23hrs | 487 Views

Zimbabwe's dam levels show upward trend

12 Mar 2025 at 16:15hrs | 1851 Views

Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

12 Mar 2025 at 16:12hrs | 162 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway collapse becomes national disgrace

12 Mar 2025 at 16:09hrs | 1138 Views

Scottland FC's shock Warriors team influence raises eyebrows

12 Mar 2025 at 15:51hrs | 575 Views

Mthwakazi petitions UN over Zanu-PF oppression

12 Mar 2025 at 15:28hrs | 267 Views

Bulawayo to repossess 130 undeveloped stands

12 Mar 2025 at 15:17hrs | 270 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC to increase VAT for South Africa

12 Mar 2025 at 15:11hrs | 296 Views