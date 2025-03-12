Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prophet Walter Magaya, the founder of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, is facing allegations of defying a court order to settle a US$420,140.72 debt owed to GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited. The bank claims Magaya has refused to grant the Sheriff of Zimbabwe access to his properties, prompting them to seek the intervention of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General.GetBucks has intensified efforts to enforce a High Court judgment issued against Planet Africa (Private) Limited, Magaya, and his wife, Tendai Magaya, accusing the ZRP of failing to provide police escort services necessary for the Sheriff to carry out the execution of the court order.In a ruling delivered on October 9, 2024, the High Court's Commercial Division in Harare ordered the defendants to settle the outstanding amount with an additional 10% monthly interest from September 11, 2024. The court also declared a piece of land belonging to Planet Africa, which houses Magaya's Heart Stadium and hotel, as specially executable to recover the debt.According to documents obtained by Nehanda Radio, GetBucks instructed the Sheriff of Zimbabwe to execute the writ of execution at Planet Africa's Prospect, Waterfalls address and at Magaya's Mount Pleasant residence in November 2024. However, the Sheriff's officers were denied access to both locations. The Sheriff then formally requested police escort services from Waterfalls and Marlborough Police Stations. Waterfalls Police initially agreed to provide escort on January 10, 2025, later postponed it to January 16, 2025, and ultimately failed to deploy officers, further delaying the execution of the court order.GetBucks alleges that the Officer in Charge at Waterfalls Police Station failed to release officers despite repeated follow-ups, escalating the request to District Headquarters, where no action was taken. In response, GetBucks' legal representatives, Danziger and Partners, submitted a formal request to the ZRP Commissioner-General, urging immediate intervention to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of the Sheriff's officers in executing the court order.The bank has also taken additional legal steps, including filing a complaint against individuals obstructing the execution process, citing a violation of Section 184(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which criminalizes hindering or obstructing an officer of the court. They have also warned of urgent mandamus proceedings against authorities neglecting their responsibilities and possible contempt of court charges against Magaya and any others found obstructing justice.The ongoing dispute has raised concerns over the enforcement of judicial rulings in Zimbabwe. GetBucks argues that if the police fail to assist, there should be legal reforms allowing the Sheriff to use private security personnel nominated by judgment creditors to ensure compliance with court orders.Magaya, who recently inaugurated the Heart Stadium in December 2024 in an event attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is no stranger to legal troubles. He has faced previous allegations of fraud and sexual abuse, with the Zimbabwe Gender Commission currently investigating claims of sexual misconduct against him.GetBucks maintains that law enforcement authorities must act to prevent the undermining of the judicial system. The bank warned that allowing Magaya to evade justice sets a dangerous precedent that could embolden others to disregard court orders, further eroding trust in Zimbabwe's legal institutions.