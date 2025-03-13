Chief dies in fatal accident on Harare-Mutare highway

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Makumbe of Buhera, born Takudzwa Paul Chengeta, tragically lost his life in a fatal road accident on Wednesday, March 12. The incident occurred around 4:00 PM on the 86 km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway when the Toyota Hilux GD6, driven by the traditional leader, collided head-on with a Gold Class bus.The collision resulted in fatal injuries to Chief Makumbe, whose body was later taken to Marondera Hospital mortuary. A passenger who was accompanying the chief in the vehicle also sustained injuries and was rushed to the same hospital for medical attention.National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident but refrained from providing further details at this stage. "A local chief has died in an accident. We will be releasing more details in due course," he stated.