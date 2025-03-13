Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Blessed Mhlanga docket classified as security record

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Defence lawyer Chris Mhike has raised concerns over the State's classification of Heart & Soul TV senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga's docket as a security record. Mhike made the complaint in court on Friday, questioning why the case was being treated with such secrecy.

However, presiding magistrate Isheanesu Matova downplayed the classification, stating that it was merely for administrative purposes.

In addition to challenging the State's handling of the case, Mhike also requested that Mhlanga, who is a student, be allowed to sit for an examination on March 19 under the supervision of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service.

Magistrate Matova, however, ruled that the request was beyond his jurisdiction. "I can only operate within the four corners of statutes. That is beyond our reach," he said.

Mhike insisted that the court had the authority to grant the application, but no ruling was made in his favor.

The matter has been remanded to April 4, with Mhlanga remaining in custody.

Source - newsday

Comments

