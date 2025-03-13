News / National

by Mlilo Joyinani and Ndaba M. Nhuku

Zimbabwe has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including economic instability, political turmoil, and social unrest. As the country looks to the future, there are several factors that will have to shape its social, economic, and political landscape.The country's social fabric has been strained in recent years due to ongoing economic hardship, political polarization, corruption and ever widening social inequality. However, there are several trends that suggest a more positive future.Zimbabwe has a young and educated population, with over 60% of the population under the age of 25. This demographic dividend presents an opportunity for the country to tap into the energy, creativity, and innovation of its youth esp with the advent of social media and IT in general.Our urban centers, such as Harare, followed by Bulawayo and Gweru, are experiencing some modernization, with new contemporary housing units built, some improvements in infrastructure, technology, and services. This trend is likely to continue, driving socio-economic change. This country has a vibrant civil society, with numerous organizations and activists trying to promote human rights, democracy, and social justice, albeit facing some resistence from the ruling party. However, this sector is likely to continue playing a critical role in shaping the country's social and political future.Despite these positive trends, there are also several challenges that Zimbabwe must address to ensure a brighter social future.Zimbabwe has of late been seen as one of the poorest countries in the world, with widespread poverty and inequality. Addressing these issues will require sustained economic growth, social protection programs, and policies to reduce inequality. These policies can only come about if there is political acknowledgement of concerns raised by human rights activists and opposition parties by the ruling party and the government.Zimbabwe's public health sector needs a revamp and major funding to turn it around. The country made significant progress in reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence. Its current numerous health challenges include high maternal and child mortality rates. Thus, improving healthcare services and addressing the social determinants of health will be critical to ensuring a healthy and productive population.The history of conflict and political repression has left deep social and politcal scars. Promoting social cohesion and reconciliation will require efforts to address historical injustices such as the Gukurahundi atrocities, attack on opposition political leaders, hence promoting dialogue and understanding, and fostering a sense of national unity. This requires the ruling party being able to seperate itself from government institutions.Zimbabwe's economy has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including hyperinflation, currency fluctuations, and a decline in industrial production. However, there are several factors that suggest a more positive economic future.Agriculture is a critical sector in Zimbabwe's economy, and the country has made significant progress in reviving agricultural production. With investments in irrigation, mechanization, and crop research, Zimbabwe has the potential to become a major agricultural producer in the region.Zimbabwe is richly endowed with mineral resources, including gold, platinum, and diamonds that only need a robust checks and balances system to be able to effectively beef the national treasury. The mining sector has the potential to drive economic growth, foreign exchange earnings, and employment creation.Zimbabwe has a rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, with numerous tourist attractions, including Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, and the Matobo Hills. Developing the tourism sector can create jobs, generate foreign exchange, and promote cultural exchange.Despite these positive trends, there are also several challenges that Zimbabwe must address to ensure a brighter economic future.Zimbabwe's infrastructure, including roads, railways, and energy systems, is in need of upgrading and expansion. Investing in infrastructure can improve the business environment, reduce costs, and increase competitiveness.Corruption and poor governance have been major obstacles to economic development in Zimbabwe. Improving transparency, accountability, and the rule of law will be critical to attracting investment, promoting economic growth, and reducing poverty.The economy is heavily dependent on a few primary commodities, making it vulnerable to fluctuations in global prices. Diversifying the economy and promoting industrialization can reduce dependence on imports, create jobs, and drive economic growth.Zimbabwe's political landscape has been dominated by the ruling ZANU-PF party since independence in 1980. However, there are several factors that suggest a more contested and potentially democratic political future.Once the currently chaotic opposition ofinds its political footing as was the then Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), the country can experience a resurgence in politcal activities leading to a massive winning of a number of parliamentary and local government seats as most voters are not supportive of ZANU PF policies that only benefit its members and sympathisers. A strong and united opposition can provide a credible alternative to the ruling party.Civil society organizations, including human rights groups, trade unions, and churches, have played a critical role in promoting democracy, human rights, and social justice in Zimbabwe. Their continued activism can help to hold the government accountable and promote democratic reforms. Zimbabwe's neighbors and international partners have increased pressure on the government to implement democratic reforms, respect human rights, and promote economic development. This pressure can help to create space for democratic change and accountability.Despite these positive trends, there are also several challenges that Zimbabwe must address to ensure a more democratic and accountable political future.