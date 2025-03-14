Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga reeks of cruelty, says Mutsvangwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
ZANU PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has been secretly recorded making scathing remarks against Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, whom he describes as a cruel, unelectable, and uneducated leader. The explosive audio, obtained by UK-based investigative unit Dug Up, exposes deepening factional rifts within the ruling party, particularly between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

In the leaked conversation, Mutsvangwa highlights Chiwenga's alleged deficiencies, including his failure to differentiate between the letters 'R' and 'L' - a remark implying a lack of formal education. The comments suggest a widening divide as ZANU PF approaches its next elective congress, where Chiwenga reportedly seeks an uncontested endorsement as the party's first secretary and future presidential candidate for 2028.

"This guy wants to be anointed as the President's successor. He wants to remove him but while in the process of removing him he is saying the President should anoint him. How do you do that?" Mutsvangwa is heard stating in the recording.

According to Mutsvangwa, Mnangagwa insists on a democratic electoral process rather than automatic succession, a move that seemingly threatens Chiwenga's ambitions. While some ZANU PF members advocate for Mnangagwa to extend his tenure beyond the 2028 constitutional limit, Chiwenga's camp is reportedly pushing for his endorsement as the preferred successor.

Mutsvangwa also highlights Chiwenga's handling of his ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa as a significant political drawback. Mubaiwa, who suffers from acute lymphoedema and has undergone limb amputations, remains embroiled in legal battles, including charges of attempting to murder the former army commander. Her prolonged court struggles and denied access to medical treatment abroad have, according to Mutsvangwa, tainted Chiwenga's public image, particularly among Zimbabwean women voters.

"Can you imagine, half of the electorate are women in this country and you have decapitated the limbs of your former wife through cruelty and you are refusing her to see the children, including the ones she came to you with," Mutsvangwa says in the leaked recording. "When Number One tries to pardon her, you refuse. He reeks of cruelty against all women in the country, he cannot win so he does not want elections."

Speculation has long surrounded a purported agreement between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, in which Mnangagwa would hand over power after his tenure. However, the failure to transition in 2023 and the upcoming 2028 elections appear to be rekindling tensions. Mutsvangwa's remarks cast doubt on Chiwenga's ability to lead, citing his military background as inadequate preparation for governance.

"If you want to know that a Shona-speaking person did not go to school, ask that they pronounce the letter L," Mutsvangwa states. "The letter R comes from the mother, the L comes from a teacher, that is the basic litmus test of an illiterate Shona person. He never managed to graduate from the mother's alphabet. Going to war is no substitute for illiteracy and ignorance, we went to war from universities."

The full investigative report, presented by journalist Maynard Manyowa, is available on YouTube, offering further insights into the power struggle gripping Zimbabwe's ruling party. As the 2028 elections approach, these internal conflicts are expected to shape the future of ZANU PF and the nation's political landscape.





Source - newzimbabwe

