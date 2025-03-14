Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Regime change Khama refused entry into Angola

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Angola is under scrutiny after denying entry to several senior African political figures who were set to attend a conference hosted by the country's main opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita).

Unita had invited a range of politicians, including Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, Mozambique's Venancio Mondlane, and Botswana's former President Ian Khama, to a summit on democracy. However, their entry was blocked, sparking condemnation from opposition groups and international observers.

"The action of the Angolan government to prevent us from entering Angola is inexplicable and unacceptable," Lissu stated on X (formerly Twitter).

The BBC has reached out to the Angolan government for comment. However, a source from the Migration and Aliens Service (SME) claimed the expulsions were due to "irregularities in the visa procedure," preventing Mondlane and 13 members of his entourage from entering Angolan territory.

At least 20 political leaders and representatives from various African opposition parties were denied entry, Lissu said.

"The government of this country is ruling a dictatorship while pretending that Angola is a democratic country," he added.

Lissu, a vocal critic of the Tanzanian government and leader of the opposition party Chadema, has survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and spent several years in exile.

Kenyan senator Edwin Sifuna, from the opposition Orange Democratic Movement, was among those deported, stating on X that he and other delegates from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, and South Sudan had valid visas or were eligible for visa-on-arrival entry.

According to the Platform for African Democrats (Pad), a coalition of African opposition parties, Botswana's former President Khama, Colombia's former President Andres Pastrana, Zanzibar's first Vice-President Othman Masoud Othman, and 24 others were detained at the airport for nine hours without explanation. They were later released but missed their connecting flights.

Pad further stated that the Angolan government had promised to provide a plane to compensate for the missed flights, but the commitment was never fulfilled.

Zanzibar's main opposition party, ACT Wazalendo, called on the Tanzanian government to summon the Angolan ambassador to explain why its vice-president was denied entry.

Mozambican political analyst Tomas Viera Mario described the incident as "strange," noting that Angola's President Joao Lourenco has positioned himself as a mediator in African conflicts. Lourenco, who currently chairs the African Union (AU), is set to host peace talks next week over the DR Congo crisis.

Mario said that barring these political figures showed "total contempt and little respect" for the pan-African spirit of the AU.

All deported leaders were invited by Unita to attend its 59th anniversary celebrations in Benguela province. Unita lawmaker Nelito da Costa Ekwiki also condemned the Angolan government's actions, accusing it of undermining political freedom.

The Angolan government has long faced accusations of suppressing opposition and restricting political freedoms. The latest incident adds to concerns that the ruling party is tightening its grip on power while stifling democratic engagement within the country and across the continent.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Angola, #Khama, #Refused

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale

Bulawayo plots for sale


Must Read

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

50 mins ago | 20 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

60 mins ago | 46 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

1 hr ago | 14 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Dealers lace biscuits with drugs

1 hr ago | 38 Views

US expels 'race-baiting' South African ambassador

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Chiwenga reeks of cruelty, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Do side hustles,' Mark Ngwazi encourages musicians

15 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 290 Views

POSB starts selling Belarus tractors

18 hrs ago | 842 Views

South Africa blackmailed on United States consulate in Johannesburg

22 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Blessed Mhlanga docket classified as security record

14 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 921 Views

Chief dies in fatal accident on Harare-Mutare highway

14 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 1632 Views

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

14 Mar 2025 at 07:08hrs | 2110 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

14 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1834 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

14 Mar 2025 at 07:02hrs | 1351 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

14 Mar 2025 at 06:58hrs | 659 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

14 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 1136 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 1114 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 276 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 680 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 102 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

14 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 241 Views

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

14 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 215 Views

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 332 Views

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 111 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

14 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 409 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

14 Mar 2025 at 06:44hrs | 629 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

14 Mar 2025 at 06:43hrs | 48 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

13 Mar 2025 at 16:38hrs | 955 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

13 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 162 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

13 Mar 2025 at 16:26hrs | 135 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

13 Mar 2025 at 16:22hrs | 554 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

13 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 526 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

13 Mar 2025 at 16:13hrs | 395 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

13 Mar 2025 at 16:12hrs | 1435 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

13 Mar 2025 at 16:10hrs | 107 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

13 Mar 2025 at 16:05hrs | 1531 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

13 Mar 2025 at 15:17hrs | 956 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

13 Mar 2025 at 14:46hrs | 380 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

13 Mar 2025 at 14:37hrs | 710 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

13 Mar 2025 at 13:25hrs | 981 Views

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

13 Mar 2025 at 12:39hrs | 582 Views

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

13 Mar 2025 at 09:52hrs | 1771 Views