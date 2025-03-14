Latest News Editor's Choice


Dealers lace biscuits with drugs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Police have uncovered a disturbing new method employed by drug dealers in and around Harare, where biscuits are being laced with drugs and sold to the public. Previously, they would use cakes, muffins, and popcorn to conceal illegal substances.

In the latest case, seven suspected drug dealers were arrested in a bushy area along Mukuvisi River in Mbare, Harare. Police recovered packets of biscuits laced with drugs, along with mbanje (marijuana) and other illicit substances. The suspects are assisting police with investigations. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine where the biscuits were being sold. While there are concerns that some may have reached unsuspecting members of the public, police believe the primary targets were regular drug users in the city.

Police have urged the public to exercise caution when buying biscuits and to monitor their children's behaviour closely. School authorities have also been advised to be vigilant and inspect food items brought by pupils. National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrests in a statement. "On March 12, 2025, police in Harare arrested seven suspects at a bushy area along Mukuvisi River, Matapi Flats area, Mbare, for unlawful possession of Broncleer, several sachets of dagga, and packets of biscuits laced with drugs," he said.

The suspects have been identified as Takunda Wayne (18), Monga Ndava (40), Berven Kepekepe (32), Bezel Marundira, Timothy Takavaedza, Tawanda Tembo, and Pedzisai Mutasa. This is not the first time drug dealers have used such methods. In 2017, two men in Kadoma were arrested for selling cupcakes laced with mbanje after juveniles who consumed them exhibited strange behaviour. Similarly, in Hwange, two women were hospitalised after eating muffins laced with marijuana, which caused drug-induced psychosis.

In 2018, Gweru witnessed a new trend where youths mixed marijuana with popcorn, creating a concoction known as "weed popcorn." This followed a police crackdown on weed cakes, which were popular among tertiary students. Zimbabwe is presently waging a war against drugs and substance abuse, a scourge that is not only costly to the nation but has the potential to derail economic and social progress.

Last year, President Mnangagwa launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) to combat the growing drug abuse crisis. Speaking at the launch, the President emphasised that drug abuse is a significant public health concern threatening the nation's development. "This scourge knows no bounds, affecting all socio-economic levels and religious groupings, and destroying lives and families," he said.

The plan focuses on seven critical pillars, including supply reduction, demand reduction, harm reduction, treatment, and policy enforcement. Police have issued a stern warning to drug peddlers, emphasising that the law will take its course without fear or favour. The public is encouraged to report drug-related activities to the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197, or the nearest police station. As the crackdown continues, authorities remain committed to restoring sanity and safeguarding communities from the devastating effects of drug abuse.

Source - The Herald
