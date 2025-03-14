SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Zimbabwean nationals, Samuel Nkomo (38) and Jesphat Aaron Mawire (46), have been sentenced to five years in prison by South Africa's Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for possession of illicit goods valued at R8 million. The court handed down the sentence on Thursday following their arrest last year.Nkomo and Mawire were apprehended on September 11, 2024, by officers from the Capricorn Flying Squad during a stop-and-search operation on the R521 (Dendron Road) near Polokwane. The two were travelling in a white Rigid Man Truck, which police stopped and searched. Upon inspection, officers discovered 908 boxes of Adalya Premium Hookah Tobacco, wrapped in plastic, with an estimated street value of R8 million. The markings on the packaging indicated that the consignment originated from Turkey.Authorities reported that the suspects failed to provide valid importation documents during initial questioning. Further verification revealed that the SAD 500 form and invoice they presented were fraudulent and did not exist in the South African Revenue Service (SARS) system. This led to their immediate arrest and subsequent prosecution.During the trial, both accused pleaded guilty and were convicted as charged. In sentencing, Public Prosecutor Advocate Phumudzo Mudau argued that the crime was serious and prevalent in the court's jurisdiction. He emphasised that the accused showed no remorse, and given the high value of the illicit goods, a strong deterrent message was necessary. The court agreed with the prosecution's request for a custodial sentence and imposed five years of direct imprisonment for each accused.In addition to the prison term, the court ordered the forfeiture of the Rigid Man Truck and the 908 boxes of illicit tobacco to the state. The accused were also declared unfit to possess firearms.National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for Limpopo province, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, confirmed the sentencing, stating that it serves as a strong warning to those involved in illicit trade. She commended the work of the prosecution team, including Advocates Phumudzo Mudau and Tebogo Mothapo, as well as the investigating officer, Sergeant Mmametse Sophina Lehodi, from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Serious Commercial Crime Investigations).The director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, welcomed the sentence, noting that it aligns with efforts to curb the smuggling of illegal goods and maintain economic integrity within the country. Authorities continue to crack down on cross-border crimes and have warned potential offenders that law enforcement will not hesitate to take stringent action against those involved in smuggling and illicit trade.