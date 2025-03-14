Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The directors of Matrix Disciplinary and Training Centre, Tafadzwa Chidawa and Clara Manyapera, appeared before Harare magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu today facing charges of operating a voluntary organisation without a license and impersonating child protection officers.

The two were granted bail of US$300 each and were ordered to return to court on April 22 for routine remand.

According to the State, between December 2024 and the present, Chidawa and Manyapera established the Matrix Disciplinary and Training Camp, a facility aimed at rehabilitating delinquent children. However, authorities allege that they began recruiting children without registering their organisation under the Private Voluntary Organisations Act, which governs the operation of such institutions.

Additionally, the duo is accused of posing as child protection officers, claiming to offer services such as observation, corrections, and counselling. Their actions allegedly contravened the Children's Act, which regulates child welfare services and the qualifications of those authorized to provide them.

The case has drawn attention to the regulation of rehabilitation centres and the necessity of proper licensing to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children. Authorities have warned against unregistered institutions operating under the guise of child protection services without meeting the necessary legal requirements.

The matter is set to continue as investigations proceed.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Jail, #Court

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale

Bulawayo plots for sale


Must Read

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

59 mins ago | 27 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

1 hr ago | 30 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Dealers lace biscuits with drugs

1 hr ago | 38 Views

US expels 'race-baiting' South African ambassador

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Regime change Khama refused entry into Angola

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga reeks of cruelty, says Mutsvangwa

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Do side hustles,' Mark Ngwazi encourages musicians

16 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 291 Views

POSB starts selling Belarus tractors

18 hrs ago | 843 Views

South Africa blackmailed on United States consulate in Johannesburg

22 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Blessed Mhlanga docket classified as security record

14 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 921 Views

Chief dies in fatal accident on Harare-Mutare highway

14 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 1633 Views

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

14 Mar 2025 at 07:08hrs | 2116 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

14 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1835 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

14 Mar 2025 at 07:02hrs | 1363 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

14 Mar 2025 at 06:58hrs | 659 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

14 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 1137 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 1117 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 276 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 682 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 102 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

14 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 241 Views

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

14 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 215 Views

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 332 Views

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 111 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

14 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 409 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

14 Mar 2025 at 06:44hrs | 629 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

14 Mar 2025 at 06:43hrs | 48 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

13 Mar 2025 at 16:38hrs | 955 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

13 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 162 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

13 Mar 2025 at 16:26hrs | 135 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

13 Mar 2025 at 16:22hrs | 554 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

13 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 527 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

13 Mar 2025 at 16:13hrs | 395 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

13 Mar 2025 at 16:12hrs | 1435 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

13 Mar 2025 at 16:10hrs | 107 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

13 Mar 2025 at 16:05hrs | 1531 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

13 Mar 2025 at 15:17hrs | 956 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

13 Mar 2025 at 14:46hrs | 380 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

13 Mar 2025 at 14:37hrs | 710 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

13 Mar 2025 at 13:25hrs | 981 Views

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

13 Mar 2025 at 12:39hrs | 582 Views