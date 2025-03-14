Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

The directors of Matrix Disciplinary and Training Centre, Tafadzwa Chidawa and Clara Manyapera, appeared before Harare magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu today facing charges of operating a voluntary organisation without a license and impersonating child protection officers.The two were granted bail of US$300 each and were ordered to return to court on April 22 for routine remand.According to the State, between December 2024 and the present, Chidawa and Manyapera established the Matrix Disciplinary and Training Camp, a facility aimed at rehabilitating delinquent children. However, authorities allege that they began recruiting children without registering their organisation under the Private Voluntary Organisations Act, which governs the operation of such institutions.Additionally, the duo is accused of posing as child protection officers, claiming to offer services such as observation, corrections, and counselling. Their actions allegedly contravened the Children's Act, which regulates child welfare services and the qualifications of those authorized to provide them.The case has drawn attention to the regulation of rehabilitation centres and the necessity of proper licensing to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable children. Authorities have warned against unregistered institutions operating under the guise of child protection services without meeting the necessary legal requirements.The matter is set to continue as investigations proceed.