Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
JZ Moyo High School has embarked on a strategic transformation, adopting an innovative and relevant education system to strengthen its position in Zimbabwe's competitive academic landscape. The school's headmaster, Mr. George Ndlovu, said the initiative aligns with the Heritage-Based Curriculum, which encourages institutions to equip learners with skills suited to an innovation-driven market.

Located on Majoda Farm, 12km north of West Nicholson Service Centre, JZ Moyo High School was established in 1982 to serve young returnees from Zambia following Zimbabwe's independence. Its farm-based setting reflects its founding philosophy of integrating academic learning with practical skills. The school operates under the Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (ZIMFEP) authority.

While the institution has a capacity for 850 pupils, current enrolment stands at 371, including 85 day scholars recently admitted from the West Nicholson Service Centre. Mr. Ndlovu said the school's transformation aims to merge academic learning, sports, and vocational training, allowing students to specialise based on their strengths and interests. He stressed that every learner possesses unique talents, and the school is committed to nurturing their abilities beyond conventional academics.

To enhance inclusivity, JZ Moyo High School has a resource unit for learners with hearing impairments. The institution offers a broad range of academic subjects assessed through ZIMSEC and technical-vocational courses evaluated by Hexco. Plans are in place to introduce robotics for Form One and Two students, in collaboration with Mupfure Industrial and Vocational College, alongside new courses such as Motor Mechanics and Diesel and Plant Fitting.

Mr. Ndlovu attributed the school's improving academic performance to its structured and disciplined approach. Ordinary Level results have steadily risen from 37.7% in 2021 to 72.2% in 2024, while Advanced Level results have maintained a 100% pass rate for the past three years. He also highlighted the school's success in technical and vocational subjects, stating that many alumni have ventured into entrepreneurship, applying the skills acquired through their training.

Beyond academics, JZ Moyo High School runs agricultural projects to support both learning and self-sufficiency. The institution currently manages a poultry project with 300 layers and 700 broilers, as well as a garden producing 3,000 cabbages and 2,000 tomatoes. These initiatives supply the school's dining hall and generate income through sales. Plans are underway to expand into piggery and goat farming for commercial purposes.

Mr. Ndlovu emphasized that the school adheres to a strict work ethic, ensuring that students develop a business-minded approach in both academic and practical activities. "We are committed to providing relevant, quality, and inclusive education to all our learners. Our goal is to produce empowered and innovative individuals capable of implementing the Heritage-Based Curriculum and contributing to Education 5.0," he said.

Despite facing resource challenges, JZ Moyo High School remains determined to maintain its upward trajectory. Mr. Ndlovu expressed gratitude to parents and guardians for their support, assuring them that the school will continue to uphold its motto, Emthonjeni Wolwazi (Source of Knowledge), as it forges ahead with its transformative education model.

Source - The Herald
