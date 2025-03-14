Latest News Editor's Choice


Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has pledged to assist municipalities and other security agencies in clearing vendors from the streets following a 48-hour ultimatum issued by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe on Wednesday. This bold move is aimed at addressing the growing problem of illegal night vending, which has caused congestion, increased littering, and disrupted businesses within urban centers.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed that the ZRP is ready to collaborate with municipal police forces across towns and cities to enforce the directive. "The ZRP stands ready to assist municipalities and towns to enforce the ultimatum given to vendors by the Government. No one is above the law, and ZRP will ensure that vendors adhere to the laws of the country," Nyathi said.

In cities like Bulawayo and Harare, council police and the ZRP have previously faced challenges in clearing illegal vendors, often engaging in confrontational attempts to remove them from central business districts. Commissioner Nyathi emphasized that there would be no preferential treatment in the cleanup process, and all vendors will be subject to the same legal enforcement measures.

Bulawayo has seen an alarming rise in the number of vendors occupying key streets, such as Fort Street and Leopold Takawira Street, where they sell food to travelers, taxi drivers, and touts. Sixth Avenue has also become notorious for vendors offering cooked food, beef products, chicken, and even illicit alcohol. Areas like Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and Fifth Avenue have also been taken over by vendors selling dairy products, juices, and groceries.

The situation has caused widespread inconvenience, with vendors operating well into the evening and creating an unsanitary environment. At night, areas like the corner of Leopold Takawira and Herbert Chitepo Streets become hotspots for vendors selling sneakers, vegetables, bread, and eggs, often after municipal police finish their shifts at 5 PM.

In response, the Bulawayo City Council has announced plans to relocate vendors to designated vending bays at Egodini Terminus and Bhaktas' Taxi Rank along Lobengula Street. "For the last two months, council has been working on modalities to relocate illegal vendors to bays at Egodini Terminus and Bhaktas' Taxi Rank where there are enough vending bays. The ultimatum by Government to clear all illegal vendors came at the right time, and council will abide by the directive," said Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu.

Councillor Ndlovu further noted that municipal police chiefs, along with other security agencies, would meet to discuss how the operation will be carried out, underscoring the negative impact of illegal vending on the city's cleanliness and traffic flow. "Illegal vending is a scourge that brings with it chaos in the city, makes driving in the streets a nightmare, and causes a lot of littering, which is unhealthy," he added.

Minister Garwe also pointed out the public health risks associated with illegal vending. "The unsanitary conditions pose significant risks for disease outbreaks such as typhoid, dysentery, and cholera. Furthermore, the accumulation of waste from these vendors has rendered some roads, sanitary lanes, and sidewalks impassable, exacerbating public health and security issues," said Minister Garwe.

The Government's directive comes with a clear focus on creating a cleaner, safer, and more orderly environment. "In the matrix of small to medium enterprises, even in our laws, there is no provision for night trading in our cities. There is no room for creating capacity for night vendors. Zimbabwe is an economy which operates during the day, so we are not going to create a night economy which is driving hate, drug abuse, illicit deals, and a lot of ugly issues. For our vendors who operate during the day, we have existing facilities where they can go and operate from," Minister Garwe concluded.

With the Government's 48-hour ultimatum in place, municipal authorities and law enforcement agencies are poised to take decisive action to restore order and improve the quality of life for citizens across Zimbabwe's urban areas.

Source - The Herald

