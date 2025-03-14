Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council has granted approval for the use of its facilities for the upcoming Bulawayo Half Marathon, allowing organisers free access to key venues for the event scheduled for 19 April 2025.According to the latest council minutes, Event Coordinator Mr. Themba Mhlophe submitted a request for council venues and support in hosting the marathon. The event, last held in 2005 as the Coca-Cola Bulawayo Half Marathon, is set to return as a major sporting and promotional occasion for the city.The marathon will start and finish at White City Stadium, with a route covering nearly half of Bulawayo's western suburbs. Organisers emphasized the event's potential to market the city both locally and internationally through extensive media coverage.As part of the approved request, the Large City Hall was initially proposed for the official launch on 28 February 2025 at 18:00. However, due to a prior booking, the council agreed to provide the Small City Hall instead. Additionally, all 29 ward councillors will be involved in fundraising efforts to support the marathon.The council stipulated several conditions for hosting the event, including obtaining police clearance, implementing traffic and crowd control measures, indemnification against property damage or injuries, ensuring proper sanitation throughout the event, and completing formal facility bookings as per standard procedures.The decision marks a significant step in promoting sporting activities in Bulawayo, with the council acknowledging the marathon's role in enhancing the city's visibility and fostering community participation. With preparations now underway, the marathon's return is expected to attract local and international athletes, further boosting Bulawayo's reputation as a key sporting hub in Zimbabwe.