Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Chief Nyakunhuwa, born Oswell Maguta, has recently raised an important issue concerning the use of English during public speeches, especially in rural areas. Speaking at the official opening of the Zaka Community Seed Bank in Ward 17 on Wednesday, the chief expressed his concern that delivering speeches in English was becoming a barrier for audiences who do not understand the language, and urged that local languages be used to ensure that the message reaches everyone.

"I want to thank all implementing partners who have partnered with our government to bring development to my area, which is commendable. However, I am requesting that next time, when you prepare speeches, please consider the people whom you are addressing because they will not get anything from what you would have said," Chief Nyakunhuwa remarked.

The chief's comments emphasize the importance of making public speeches accessible to all members of the community. He pointed out that for rural villagers to fully grasp the message being delivered, they must be spoken to in their local language.

Chief Nyakunhuwa also suggested that interpreters be used in cases where the speakers are not familiar with the local language. "It is better to have an interpreter when using English or other languages that are not common in that area. Especially here in my area, I recommend you use Shona for the benefit of all," he said.

In addition to addressing the language issue, Chief Nyakunhuwa expressed gratitude towards the Minister of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife, Dr. Sithembiso Nyoni, for attending the event personally. He noted that many ministers send deputies or Permanent Secretaries instead of attending themselves, which often leaves the community feeling disheartened.

"I want to thank you all for coming, especially our honourable Minister Dr. Sithembiso Nyoni for coming here herself. We are tired of preparing tirelessly for ministers who do not show up and send their deputies or Permanent Secretaries, which drains the energy of those who have taken time to prepare for the events," said the chief.

A villager who spoke to TellZim after the event agreed with Chief Nyakunhuwa's concerns about the language barrier. "In most cases, we won't hear anything from these gatherings. Language barriers are a concern during these kinds of gatherings where we get to see Ministers but won't hear anything they say," said the villager.

Chief Nyakunhuwa's stance on the use of local languages in public events underscores the importance of effective communication in community settings. His comments highlight how language plays a crucial role in ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their educational background or language proficiency, can fully participate in and benefit from public events and development initiatives.

Source - TellZim News

