Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Fired and suspended members of the ruling Zanu-PF party have publicly declared their unwavering loyalty to the party, despite being ousted amid factional infighting. Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa and Kudakwashe Gopo were both removed from the party over allegations tied to their opposition to the ED2030 agenda. However, their declarations of loyalty have raised eyebrows, deepening the already complex factional struggles within the party.

Speaking to TellZim News, Gopo denied the allegations that he was against the ED2030 agenda and accused the provincial disciplinary committee of misleading the Politburo. He firmly stated his continued allegiance to the party, despite the accusations.

"I respect the decision of the Politburo, I do not blame them because they were misled by the province. I am being accused of disrupting meetings and being against the 2030 agenda, which is all false," Gopo said. "It started long ago before the 2030 agenda came when I was provincial chair. They reassigned me, and now they are saying I am against 2030. They accuse me of disrupting meetings, which is all a lie. I will, however, remain loyal to Zanu-PF."

Gopo's political history includes a previous expulsion from the party in 2014, based on accusations of undermining the President and opposing the elevation of former First Lady Grace Mugabe. He was later re-admitted under the second republic.

Meanwhile, Ganyiwa expressed his steadfast dedication to Zanu-PF, describing it as the only political home he has known since his childhood. He pledged to continue serving the party, whether inside or outside of it, for the greater good.

"I will remain loyal, patriotic, faithful, committed, and dedicated to keep on working positively for the revolutionary party Zanu-PF whether from inside or outside, with or without a party position as it will forever remain my only permanent political house/home I have known since my childhood," Ganyiwa said. "I may have supporters who loved me, but at the same time, it must be understood that I don't own people of my own, all people belong to Zanu-PF."

Ganyiwa faced accusations of disloyalty for holding unsanctioned meetings, participating in a WhatsApp group where leadership was criticized, and fanning factionalism by meeting with people outside his district. He was also accused of name-dropping to suggest closeness to national leadership, thus undermining provincial authority.

Political analysts who spoke to TellZim News have questioned the sincerity of these declarations. Dr. Arthur Fidelis Chikerema, a political analyst, suggested that Ganyiwa and Gopo's loyalty might not be driven by ideological commitment but by the desire to retain the benefits associated with being part of the Zanu-PF establishment.

"If you see a person saying they were expelled from a party and yet claim they will remain loyal, it means there's a lot that they benefit from the organization," Dr. Chikerema explained. "These individuals abuse their power, whether they are members or leaders. If you go against Zanu-PF policies, they will strip you of all the benefits, so they claim to be loyal in order to keep those privileges."

Another analyst, Dr. Nicholas Aribino, agreed, stating that the individuals' loyalty was more about access to resources than any true dedication to party principles. "Being in Zanu-PF means access to many resources, so they would rather claim to remain loyal in order to be readmitted when the time comes to benefit," he said.

Political commentator Rashweat Mukundu further emphasized that the claims of loyalty were motivated by factional rivalries. "Factional suspensions in Zanu-PF are temporary depending on the outcome of the factional wars. If the suspended members are still having their bets on a preferred leader, then their desire is to remain as close to the party as they can," Mukundu noted. "Politics is never about principles but self-interest. None of the political leaders we have are pushing a principle but a selfish agenda."

The complex dynamics within Zanu-PF continue to unfold as members like Ganyiwa and Gopo attempt to maintain their political relevance while grappling with internal factionalism. Their declarations of loyalty, despite their expulsions, highlight the ongoing power struggles and personal interests that shape Zimbabwe's political landscape.

Source - TellZim News
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Axed, #Members

