Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

Although his marriage with Highlanders FC ended on a sour note, spilling into FIFA corridors over a $26,500 debt, Brazilian coach Baltemar Brito has made it clear that his love for the Bulawayo giants remains strong.Brito parted ways with Highlanders in December 2023, but their separation was marred by a financial dispute. The Brazilian coach took the matter to FIFA after the club failed to settle the outstanding debt, resulting in a transfer ban that kept Highlanders from registering new players until the amount was paid. Fortunately, thanks to a timely intervention by Harare businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, the debt was settled earlier this week, and the transfer ban was lifted.Highlanders FC confirmed that they are now free to register new players, with Brito, who is currently enjoying his time in Portugal, breathing a sigh of relief. Despite the tense ending to his time with the club, Brito still has a soft spot for Bosso and wishes them the best for their upcoming campaigns.Speaking from Portugal, Brito told Zimpapers Sports Hub, "I just want to thank the management and wish them a good championship. Hugs to all the Bosso people. What can I say, uh, I like Zimbabwean people, the culture and the good things. I miss the carnival atmosphere at Barbourfields, of course I miss a lot of other things."Brito is fondly remembered for leading Highlanders on an impressive 19-game unbeaten run in 2023, which lasted for 160 days. However, despite the solid performances, Bosso fell short in the league title race, finishing fifth, 11 points behind champions Ngezi Platinum Stars. In the following season, Highlanders finished sixth, 18 points behind champions Simba Bhora.As the current season unfolds, Highlanders are hoping to secure their first league championship since 2006. They started their campaign with a disappointing 0-1 loss against MWOS but bounced back with a commanding 4-0 victory over Kwekwe United last weekend. Today, they face a tough challenge against GreenFuel, a team that has yet to lose a league game since the GreenFuel Arena was homologated for Premier Soccer League matches in September 2023.Brito, who also coached the Warriors in their opening two World Cup qualifiers, continues to follow Zimbabwean football with keen interest from Portugal.Having arrived in Zimbabwe in June 2023 to take over as Highlanders' head coach, Brito left the club on December 4, 2023, by mutual separation. However, with the debt now settled, his time with Bosso is still remembered fondly by fans and officials alike.As for the future, Brito’s affection for the club remains, and his hopes for their success are evident as they continue to chase the elusive league title.