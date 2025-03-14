Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

News / National

by Staff reporter

In what could be seen as a damning reflection on the Zimbabwe Republic Police's (ZRP) investigation efforts, the Zimbabwe Military Police (MP) successfully apprehended a wanted international drug baron, Ali Allan Mamudu, and his accomplice Khumbo Njima, in Harare on Tuesday, just days after the police had given up on finding them.According to reliable sources speaking to The Mirror, the Military Police arrested Mamudu (55) at his residence, located at 440 Kairezi Street, Marimba, Harare, after CID Harare indicated they had been unsuccessful in locating him. Mamudu was wanted in connection with a large drug bust involving 175kg of mbanje (marijuana) worth US$22,000. The consignment, originating from Eswatini, had passed through Beitbridge Border Post enroute to Malawi.Mamudu, along with his accomplice Njima, who hails from Blantyre, Malawi, was involved in a dramatic escape in Masvingo on Sunday morning, just after the consignment had been intercepted by authorities. The suspects, traveling on an FA Roadlink bus from South Africa, encountered vehicle trouble near the Bulawayo turnoff in Masvingo, which ultimately led to a police operation. Authorities had received a tip-off and waited for a Nissan NV 350 commuter bus from Harare to arrive at the scene. The suspects, under surveillance, began offloading the illicit consignment into the commuter bus.As detectives moved in to arrest Mamudu and his accomplices, the suspected drug lord and his son, Joel, along with Njima, managed to escape in a VW Polo, evading capture. However, two other individuals - Limbikani Mwanandi and Speakmore Mhonda - were arrested on-site. Mhonda, a soldier in the Zimbabwe National Army and reportedly the son of Brigadier General Fidelis Mhonda, the Presidential Guard commander, claimed in his statement that he was simply helping a neighbor, Joel Mamudu, who asked him for assistance to retrieve the consignment.According to Mhonda, he had no knowledge of the contents of the consignment, and several other suspects testified they had never seen him before the arrest. Despite this, CID prepared a case implicating Mhonda, although they were unable to locate Mamudu, who was the prime suspect in the case.The Military Police's involvement raised eyebrows when, just days later, they managed to arrest Mamudu and Njima, handing them over to the police. Sources suggested that the CID had struggled to locate the suspects, leading the Military Police to intervene and locate them at Mamudu's house. Interestingly, the CID docket presented at court did not specify how or by whom Mamudu and Njima were apprehended.In court on Thursday, Speakmore Mhonda, who had been arrested with the other suspects, was denied bail by Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi, who deemed him a flight risk after he allegedly attempted to flee from the scene when detectives identified themselves, only stopping after warning shots were fired. Mhonda, who is represented by Collen Maboke of Ruvengo Maboke Legal Practitioners, plans to apply for bail at the High Court on Monday.Meanwhile, Joel Mamudu remains at large, with police continuing their search. The case has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the ZRP's investigative processes and the growing involvement of the Zimbabwe Military Police in handling high-profile criminal cases. The Military Police's swift action has prompted concerns about the apparent inefficiency of the CID in this particular investigation.The case continues to unfold, and authorities are under increasing pressure to address the issues of coordination and accountability in handling such critical matters.