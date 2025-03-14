Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makomo set to bounce back from curatorship

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Makomo Resources, one of Zimbabwe's major players in the coal mining sector, is set to emerge from corporate rescue next week after nearly four years under administration.

The company, which operates in the northwestern coal fields of the country, was placed under curatorship in 2021 following mounting creditor demands that overwhelmed its financial resources. Chartered accounting firm Grant Thornton was appointed to manage the company's recovery process and guide it back to financial stability.

Sources familiar with the situation have indicated that the process of returning control to Makomo's board and management is nearing completion, with an official announcement expected as early as Monday.

Bulisa Mbano, the lead accountant overseeing the corporate rescue at Grant Thornton, confirmed that the process is in its final stages. "We are still finalizing the processes, and any official communication will be released in due course," Mbano said.

A document obtained by The Independent revealed that in recent weeks, discussions surrounding the company's exit from corporate rescue have been a key topic among stakeholders. The announcement, which is expected next week, will include expressions of gratitude to various parties that supported Makomo during the corporate rescue process.

"We take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the board, management, staff, creditors, the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Zimbabwe Power Company, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, and all other stakeholders for the support rendered during the corporate rescue process," the document reads. "The company has been nursed back to financial health under our care and management. We wish the board and management of Makomo Resources all the best in the future as they continue to pursue their path to growth and create value for all stakeholders and our country."

Grant Thornton has been instrumental in the corporate rescue of several major Zimbabwean firms, including Zimasco, Blue Ribbon, and Cairns Foods. A report prepared by Grant Thornton, dated January 31, 2025, confirmed that efforts are underway to remove Makomo from corporate rescue.

The document, titled Creditors' Update Document, indicates that ZB Bank, one of Makomo's key creditors, is among the first to be paid. "We are in the process of finalizing settlement terms with the remaining approved creditors, after which we anticipate receiving funds to settle with these creditors," the report states.

According to the report, by January 31, ZB Bank had received US$5 million out of its US$8.1 million claim, with US$3.1 million still outstanding. Solar Explochem Zambia Limited has been paid US$75,637 out of its US$139,000 claim, leaving US$64,000 to be settled. In total, Makomo's trade creditors classified as "A" have received US$5.2 million out of a total claim of US$8.5 million, with US$3.2 million still outstanding. Workers, classified as Class B creditors, have received full payment for their US$1.6 million claim.

As of the latest report, Makomo has paid out US$6.8 million to creditors, with US$3.2 million remaining to be settled from a grand total of US$10 million owed to both Class A and Class B creditors.

However, Makomo's corporate rescue was not without controversy. In October 2024, The Zimbabwe Independent reported that Barak Fund SPC Limited, a creditor claiming to be owed nearly US$14 million, sought the removal of Makomo's corporate rescue practitioners, Grant Thornton. Barak accused the firm of failing to comply with court orders mandating a forensic audit into Makomo's finances and claimed that its actions had resulted in a US$13.5 million loss.

Confidential documents seen by The Independent showed that Barak's claim was categorized as a "contingent claim," a financial obligation dependent on future events, and was not included in the payouts to creditors. Barak's legal representatives, Titan Law, filed a petition with the High Court on June 26, 2024, alleging financial prejudice. However, Barak ultimately lost the court case, with the Master of the High Court ruling on January 23, 2025, that Barak had "not made a strong enough case for the removal of the practitioner." The ruling acknowledged that the practitioners had provided a reasonable explanation for the delays in finalizing investigations.

With the final stages of Makomo's corporate rescue nearing completion, the company's emergence from administration marks a significant milestone in its recovery journey. As the transition back to normal operations takes place, the company is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in Zimbabwe's coal mining industry.

Source - the independent
More on: #Makomo, #Coal, #Minerals

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

47 mins ago | 42 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

4 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

5 hrs ago | 739 Views

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

7 hrs ago | 440 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Dealers lace biscuits with drugs

7 hrs ago | 102 Views

US expels 'race-baiting' South African ambassador

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

Regime change Khama refused entry into Angola

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga reeks of cruelty, says Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

'Do side hustles,' Mark Ngwazi encourages musicians

21 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 308 Views

POSB starts selling Belarus tractors

24 hrs ago | 891 Views

South Africa blackmailed on United States consulate in Johannesburg

14 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 1376 Views

Blessed Mhlanga docket classified as security record

14 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 940 Views

Chief dies in fatal accident on Harare-Mutare highway

14 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 1655 Views

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

14 Mar 2025 at 07:08hrs | 2323 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

14 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1870 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

14 Mar 2025 at 07:02hrs | 2081 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

14 Mar 2025 at 06:58hrs | 671 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

14 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 1169 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 1229 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 279 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 732 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 111 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

14 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 243 Views

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

14 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 222 Views

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 336 Views

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 113 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

14 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 420 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

14 Mar 2025 at 06:44hrs | 641 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

14 Mar 2025 at 06:43hrs | 49 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

13 Mar 2025 at 16:38hrs | 959 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

13 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 162 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

13 Mar 2025 at 16:26hrs | 135 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

13 Mar 2025 at 16:22hrs | 564 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

13 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 541 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

13 Mar 2025 at 16:13hrs | 397 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

13 Mar 2025 at 16:12hrs | 1451 Views