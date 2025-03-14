Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has been included on a proposed American travel ban list, which could impose significant restrictions on the ability of Zimbabwean passport holders to travel to the United States. The list, which categorizes countries based on various criteria, is being prepared for submission to the White House by the U.S. State Department.At the heart of the proposed ban are several concerns raised by the U.S. government, including Zimbabwe's failure to adequately share traveller information with American authorities, insufficient security measures in its passport issuance process, and the alleged sale of citizenship to individuals from countries subject to U.S. sanctions or restrictions.According to reports, Zimbabwe will have 60 days to address these issues following the signing of the proposed order. Should the Zimbabwean government fail to resolve these concerns within the given timeframe, it could face severe consequences, including a partial suspension of U.S. visa issuance for Zimbabwean citizens.The U.S. government has expressed the need for Zimbabwe to take immediate action in improving its border security and governance procedures related to passport issuance. This includes ensuring that appropriate information about travellers is shared with the U.S., as well as taking stronger measures to prevent the sale of citizenship to those from restricted countries.Failure to address these deficiencies could result in even stricter travel restrictions for Zimbabwean passport holders, affecting both individuals wishing to travel to the U.S. for business, tourism, or other purposes.The proposed travel ban list is part of ongoing efforts by the U.S. State Department to enhance national security and streamline travel protocols. If Zimbabwe does not comply with the requirements set out by the U.S., the country could face a deterioration of diplomatic relations and a significant reduction in travel opportunities for its citizens.