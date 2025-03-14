Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) Week Three action kicks off this afternoon, with six exciting matches scheduled at various venues across the country.

Yesterday, Ngezi Platinum Stars, the 2023 league champions, secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Scottland FC at Rufaro Stadium, with a solid performance to start their campaign on a high note.

In today's fixtures, Highlanders, fresh from their impressive 4-0 victory over Kwekwe United, will face Greenfuel at Greenfuel Arena. Under the guidance of coach Kelvin Kaindu, the Bulawayo giants will be looking to extend their strong start to the season.

Simba Bhora will also play host to Herentals at Wadzanayi Stadium, with both teams aiming for vital points early in the season.

Rufaro Stadium will see Dynamos clash with TelOne, who are under the management of Hebert Maruwa. This match promises to be a competitive encounter, as both teams will look to build momentum in the early stages of the campaign.

Meanwhile, at Luveve Stadium, Chicken Inn will take on FC Platinum in a highly anticipated match. The Gamecocks have yet to collect maximum points from their opening two matches and will be hoping to get back on track with a win. Coach Joey Antipas may look to introduce fresh faces into the lineup, with young players Craig Ndlovu, Arthur Chinda, and Brendon Rendo expected to feature.

At Baobab Stadium, MWOS will face Yadah Stars FC in what is expected to be another thrilling encounter, while at Bata Stadium, Kwekwe United will host Bikita Minerals in a match that will be crucial for both sides.

On Sunday, Manica Diamonds will entertain ZPC Kariba at Sakubva Stadium, while Triangle United will square off with CAPS United at Greenfuel Arena, both games offering further drama as teams seek to secure important points.

The Week Three fixtures are set to showcase some of the best talents in the league, and fans will be eagerly watching to see which teams can gain an advantage early in the season.

Today's Week Three Fixtures
Simba Bhora v Herentals (Wadzanayi), Dynamos v Telone (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve), MWOS v Yadah (Baobab), Greenfuel v Highlanders (Greenfuel Arena), Kwekwe United v Bikita Minerals (Bata)
Sunday
Manica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Triangle United v CAPS United (Greenfuel)

Source - the herald

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

34 mins ago | 31 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

4 hrs ago | 729 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

5 hrs ago | 689 Views

Makomo set to bounce back from curatorship

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

7 hrs ago | 110 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Dealers lace biscuits with drugs

7 hrs ago | 99 Views

US expels 'race-baiting' South African ambassador

7 hrs ago | 305 Views

Regime change Khama refused entry into Angola

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chiwenga reeks of cruelty, says Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

'Do side hustles,' Mark Ngwazi encourages musicians

21 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 307 Views

POSB starts selling Belarus tractors

23 hrs ago | 889 Views

South Africa blackmailed on United States consulate in Johannesburg

14 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 1373 Views

Blessed Mhlanga docket classified as security record

14 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 939 Views

Chief dies in fatal accident on Harare-Mutare highway

14 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 1654 Views

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

14 Mar 2025 at 07:08hrs | 2316 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

14 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1867 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

14 Mar 2025 at 07:02hrs | 2048 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

14 Mar 2025 at 06:58hrs | 671 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

14 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 1167 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 1223 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 279 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 729 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 110 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

14 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 243 Views

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

14 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 221 Views

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 336 Views

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 113 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

14 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 420 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

14 Mar 2025 at 06:44hrs | 641 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

14 Mar 2025 at 06:43hrs | 49 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

13 Mar 2025 at 16:38hrs | 959 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

13 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 162 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

13 Mar 2025 at 16:26hrs | 135 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

13 Mar 2025 at 16:22hrs | 563 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

13 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 541 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

13 Mar 2025 at 16:13hrs | 397 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

13 Mar 2025 at 16:12hrs | 1451 Views