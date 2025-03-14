Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) Week Three action kicks off this afternoon, with six exciting matches scheduled at various venues across the country.Yesterday, Ngezi Platinum Stars, the 2023 league champions, secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Scottland FC at Rufaro Stadium, with a solid performance to start their campaign on a high note.In today's fixtures, Highlanders, fresh from their impressive 4-0 victory over Kwekwe United, will face Greenfuel at Greenfuel Arena. Under the guidance of coach Kelvin Kaindu, the Bulawayo giants will be looking to extend their strong start to the season.Simba Bhora will also play host to Herentals at Wadzanayi Stadium, with both teams aiming for vital points early in the season.Rufaro Stadium will see Dynamos clash with TelOne, who are under the management of Hebert Maruwa. This match promises to be a competitive encounter, as both teams will look to build momentum in the early stages of the campaign.Meanwhile, at Luveve Stadium, Chicken Inn will take on FC Platinum in a highly anticipated match. The Gamecocks have yet to collect maximum points from their opening two matches and will be hoping to get back on track with a win. Coach Joey Antipas may look to introduce fresh faces into the lineup, with young players Craig Ndlovu, Arthur Chinda, and Brendon Rendo expected to feature.At Baobab Stadium, MWOS will face Yadah Stars FC in what is expected to be another thrilling encounter, while at Bata Stadium, Kwekwe United will host Bikita Minerals in a match that will be crucial for both sides.On Sunday, Manica Diamonds will entertain ZPC Kariba at Sakubva Stadium, while Triangle United will square off with CAPS United at Greenfuel Arena, both games offering further drama as teams seek to secure important points.The Week Three fixtures are set to showcase some of the best talents in the league, and fans will be eagerly watching to see which teams can gain an advantage early in the season.Today's Week Three FixturesSimba Bhora v Herentals (Wadzanayi), Dynamos v Telone (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve), MWOS v Yadah (Baobab), Greenfuel v Highlanders (Greenfuel Arena), Kwekwe United v Bikita Minerals (Bata)SundayManica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Triangle United v CAPS United (Greenfuel)